Brisbane International 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (5) Daria Kasatkina

Date: Friday 5, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Match timing: Not before 6:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET & 2:00 p.m. IST)

Prize money: $1,736,763

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on No. 5 Daria Kasatkina in what is predicted to be an exciting quarterfinal encounter at the 2024 Brisbane International.

The defending Australian Open champion got her new campaign off to a solid start after running riot in her opening two matches. She saw off Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the first round comfortably (6-3, 6-0), and put up a similarly dominant performance in her second-round encounter against Zhu Lin of China, winning 6-1, 6-0.

Sabalenka celebrates her win at the 2024 Brisbane International in Brisbane, Australia - Getty Images

With two bagels to her name in as many matches, Sabalenka looks on course to emulate her last year's heroics Down Under this time around too. Standing in her way, however, is no easy task in Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Kasatkina, just like Sabalenka, has got her new campaign off to a splendid start, winning her opening two matches against Marta Kostyuk and Magda Linette, respectively, in straight sets.

The Russian has looked solid on both sides and has been serving particularly well. She looks eager to mount a serious challenge in Australia and go far in the opening slam.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Sabalenka and Kasatkina have locked horns a total of seven times, with the Belarusian leading their H2H 5-2. They first played in 2019 at the China Open in Beijing which Kasatkina won. Sabalenka has dominated ever since, winning five out of the next six games. She won their most recent match in the fourth round of the US Open last year.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Aryna Sabalenka -1000 -4.5 (-275) Daria Kasatkina +550 +4.5 (+190)

(Odds sourced by Oddschecker)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Kasatkina - Getty Images

The encounter between Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina will prove to be a battle of the forehands. Sabalenka is a lot of brute force while Kasatkina's unique style of play is all about her guile and her skills as a counterpuncher.

The fast courts in Brisbane, however, will suit Sabalenka's uber-offensive style of play. Kasatkina will need to be extremely accurate with her angles and will also need to spread the court open as much and stretch her opponents wide.

Overall, Sabalenka looks a tad bit better currently, with the Russian youngster not very far behind.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets