Brisbane International 2024 Final: Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs (2) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: January 7, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Rune is into the Brisbane final.

It's 1 vs 2 in the Brisbane International as Holger Rune takes on Grigor Dimitrov with the title on the line.

World No. 8 Rune improved to 3-0 on the season by beating Roman Safiullin in straight sets. A break in the opening game of the match sufficed as Rune drew first blood.

In a more competitive second set, the 20-year-old clinched the ensuing tiebreak to book his place in a ninth career singles final. Rune was especially impressive on the return of serve, winning 69 percent.

Earlier this week, the Dane needed three sets to see off Max Purcell and Alexander Shevchenko to book a last-four clash with Safiullin.

Meanwhile, the 14th-ranked Dimitrov continued his serene progress through the draw by beating Rafael Nadal's conqueror Jordan Thompson in straight sets. A break of serve sufficed in each set, with Thompson winning three games in the first and five in the second.

The 32-year-old is now 22-6 in Brisbane and into a third final at the ATP 250 tournament, losing to Andy Murray in 2012 and beating Kei Nishikori five years later.

Dimitrov is unbeaten in four matches in 2024 as he looks to end his six-year title drought since triumphing at the 2017 ATP Finals. This week, the Bulgarian saw off Andy Murray, Daniel Altmaier and Rinky Hijikata before beating Thompson.

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The two players have split their two previous meetings with one win apiece, with Dimitrov taking their last clash - their only one on hardcourt - in the Beijing second round last year.

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Holger Rune Grigor Dimitrov

The odds will be updated when they release.

Holger Rune vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Dimitrov is into his third Brisbane final.

Both Rune and Dimitrov are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. Both can serve big, hit powerfully off both wings and also move well. Dimitrov - with his signature single-handed backhand - stands out, though.

It's a tough matchup to call, as both Rune and Dimitrov have enjoyed fabulous campaigns this week. The Dane will be the marginally fresher player, having had a first-round bye, but Dimitrov has dropped one fewer set than his opponent.

Their only meeting on hardcourt last year was a straight-set affair, but it should be a sterner contest this time. Dimitrov - the more experienced of the two - undoubtedly faces the toughest test of the week, but expect him to come out trumps.

Pick: Dimitrov in three sets