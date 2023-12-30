Brisbane International 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Grigor Dimitrov vs Andy Murray

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Grigor Dimitrov vs Andy Murray preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Second seed Grigor Dmitrov will square off against former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the first round of the 2024 Brisbane International.

The early hardcourt season in 2023 was quite underwhelming for Dimitrov, with a semifinal finish in Rotterdam being the only highlight. He then failed to win consecutive matches for most of the clay swing, but got back on track in the end.

Dimitrov finished as the runner-up at the Geneva Open and reached the fourth round of the French Open. He also made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon, while his time at the US Open came to an end in the third round.

The Asian swing was fruitful for Dimitrov, with semifinal appearances at the Chengdu Open and the Shanghai Masters. He concluded the year with a runner-up finish at the Paris Masters, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

Murray made it to the third round of the Australian Open to start the year following back-to-back five-set battles. He then reached the final of the Qatar Open, where he came up short against Daniil Medvedev.

Murray then won consecutive matches just twice for the rest of the season, when he made it to the third round of the Indian Wells Masters and the Canadian Open. He finished the season with a 16-17 record, which was a step backwards given his 26-19 record in 2022.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Andy Murray head-to-head

Murray leads Dimitrov 8-4 in the head-to-head. The Bulgarian won their previous encounter at the 2023 US Open in straight sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Andy Murray odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov Andy Murray

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Andy Murray prediction

Andy Murray at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Murray struggled for most of 2023, while Dimitrov got better and better as the year went on. The two faced off for the first time in seven years at the US Open, with the Bulgarian making light work of the three-time Major champion.

Most of Murray's wins over Dimitrov came during his peak. The two had contrasting results in the season gone by, with the Bulgarian winning more than twice as many matches compared to the Brit.

Dimitrov especially had a strong finish to the season, while Murray went 2-5 after the US Open. The former is a gifted shotmaker and is playing some of his best tennis at the moment. If he continues to play as he did in the second half of the season, the 32-year old should be able to one-up the Brit once again.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets.