Brisbane International 2024: Holger Rune vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Alexander Shevchenko

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $ 2,200,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK

Holger Rune vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

Rune at the 2024 Brisbane International

Top-seed Holger Rune will resume the hunt for his first title in 2024 when he faces Alexander Shevchenko in the second round of the Brisbane International.

Rune got his new season up and running with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over Max Purcell in the opener on Monday (January 1). It marked the Dane's first win on the tour since adding Roger Federer's former coach Severin Luthi to his coaching team.

Rune is coming off a group-stage exit at the ATP Finals. With a strong coaching team, including six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker's backing, the Dane will look to improve his record starting with the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko defeated Luca Van Assche 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round. While the youngster failed to convert his breakpoints, he remained clinical with his serves. With his win on Sunday, Shevchenko leveled his head-to-head record with Van Assche to 2-2.

The Russian finished the 2023 season on a positive note, reaching the Moselle Open final. He beat third-seed and compatriot Karen Khachanov in straight sets en route final.

Holger Rune vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

Rune and Shevchenko have not crossed paths on the tour yet. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Alexander Shevchenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Holger Rune -350 -3.5 (-155) Over 21.5 (-120) Alexander Shevchenko +260 +3.5 (110) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Shevchenko at the 2023 US Open

Rune's daunting serves are a huge plus point. The Dane secured 12 aces compared to his opponent's six in the first round. His performance on hard courts is also commendable.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko also boasts a strong serve. He won 74% of his first-serve points against Van Assche in the opener. It will not be an easy task for Rune to grab a win, given how the Russian has played in recent times.

However, Rune takes the edge in the face-off because of his command over hard courts. Fans can expect a close battle, but the Dane is expected to take the win and advance to the third round.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.