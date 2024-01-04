Brisbane International 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jelena Ostapenko vs (8) Victoria Azarenka

Date: January 5, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Match timing: (January 5) 11 am local time, 1 am GMT, 6.30 am IST; (January 4) 8 pm ET

Prize money: $1,736,763

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Third seed Jelena Ostapenko will cross swords with two-time champion Victoria Azareka on Friday for a place in the semifinals of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Having reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time last year, Ostapenko should be eager to emulate her heroics this time Down Under. And the reigning Birmingham champion has already got her season off to a strong start with a couple of solid wins in the ongoing WTA 500 event in Brisbane.

After swatting aside the uber-aggressive Camila Giorgi in straight sets, the Latvian ended the title defense of Karolina Pliskova on Thursday with a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Azarenka strikes the ball at the 2024 Brisbane International

Next up for the 12th-ranked Ostapenko is Victoria Azarenka, a former world No. 1. The Belarusian made a blazing start to the season last year, racing her way to the semifinals of the Australian Open with wins over third seed Jessica Pegula and 10th seed Madison Keys along the way.

Azarenka's sizzling form was reminiscent of the time she lifted the trophy at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013. Although her season tapered off following her fireworks in the inaugural Slam of the year, the 34-year-old continues to remain a dangerous force in Australia nonetheless.

The world No. 23 kicked off her quest for her third Brisbane title with a 6-1, 7-6(8) victory over Anna Kalinskaya on Tuesday. Azarenka then brushed aside former junior world No. 1 Clara Burel 7-5, 6-2 to book her place in the last eight.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Azarenka has a flawless 2-0 head-to-head record against Ostapenko. While her first win came in straight sets at Roland Garros in 2019, her most recent victory was in three sets at Indian Wells in 2021.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Victoria Azarenka -112 -0.5(-118) Jelena Ostapenko -104 +0.5(-112)

(Odds sourced by oddschecker)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

A pumped up Azarenka at the 2024 Brisbane International

Although Ostapenko is endowed with brutal raw power, making her one of the hardest hitters on the tour, she finds it difficult to control her aggression on a regular basis. Azarenka has been her Achilles heel, considering the excellent return and on-court movement the Belarusian has.

The former champion loves these conditions and will be eager to make the most of it. Azarenka will look to close in and force the Latvian into committing unforced errors.

That said, she needs to be wary of her own serve which continues to be wobbly under pressure in recent times. Ostapenko went hard for Pliskova's second serve, winning 69 percent of the points and will be keen to replicate the same tactic in her next match as well.

Against Burel, the erstwhile world No. 1 did face momentary hiccups on serve, conceding her 4-1 lead in the first set before regaining control. A repeat of it could put her in a spot of bother against the far more experienced and attacking Ostapenko.

Overall, Azarenka has a more rounded game than her younger opponent which should ultimately see her through.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets