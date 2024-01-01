Brisbane International 2024: Marta Kostyuk vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: January 3, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $14,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Daria Kasatkina against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Getty Images

World No. 18 Daria Kasatkina is slated to play against Marta Kostyuk in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Kasatkina is seeded fifth at the event and will open her 2024 campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first.

The Russian last played at the Huafa Technology WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. Kasatkina reached the semi-finals at the end-of-season tournament beating Barbora Krejčíková and Magda Linette along the way. Beatriz Haddad Maia proved too strong an obstacle in the last four, comfortably sweeping her aside 6-4, 6-1 to enter the finals.

Marta Kostyuk began her 2024 campaign in the first round against Romanian Ana Bogdan. Slow to start, Kostyuk was broken early in the third game of the match and would end up losing the first set 6-4. She eventually turned up the heat and broke Bogdan in a tight eighth game in the second set, winning the second 6-3.

The Ukrainian would go on to gain control early in the decider, breaking Bogdan's serve in the first game. The early break proved vital as Kostyuk closed out the set and the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Kasatkina and Kostyuk's head-to-head is an even split, with both winning two matches each. Their first two encounters went Kostyuk's way at the US Open in 2020 and the Istanbul Cup in 2021. The Russian beat Kostyuk at the Birmingham Classic later in 2021. They most recently played at the Japan Open last year which Kasatkina won in a tight three-setter.

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina Marta Kostyuk

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Daria Kasatkina vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Marta Kostyuk at the China Open 2023 in Beijing - Getty Images

The match between Daria Kasatkina and Marta Kostyuk promises to be an exciting one.

Kasatkina is a wily baseline player who is often lauded for her variety and finesse as well as her great defensive skills. Kostyuk on the other hand is an ultra-aggressive player with a power-packed baseline game. It will boil down to how long the points are. Kostyuk will be happier if they are short, and Kasatkina will thrive more if they are long.

Kasatkina not having played a competitive game in roughly three months might prove to be an advantage to Kostyuk who began her campaign against Ana Bogdan in the first round. Despite prevailing in a tight three-set contest, Kostyuk looks ready for the Russian challenge.

With an even head-to-head it is hard to pick a winner, but Kasatkina could just pull through considering the level she was competing at towards the end of the 2023 season.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.