Brisbane International 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Rafael Nadal vs (WC) Jason Kubler

Date: January 4, 2024

Tournament: Brisbane International 2024

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $661,585

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports

Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International.

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will battle it out against home favorite Jason Kubler in the second round of the 2024 Brisbane International on Thursday.

Nadal's highly anticpated comeback garnered even more attention after he was drawn against Dominic Thiem in the first round here. The two old rivals were evenly matched for most of the first set, but it was the Austrian who stumbled first in the end.

Serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, Thiem saved three set points before Nadal dealt the killing blow to take the opener. The second set was one-way traffic after that as the Spaniard dropped just one game in it to score a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Away from the spotlight, Kubler battled former Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev in the first round at the same time. The home favorite regrouped after going down an early break to capture the first set.

Kubler led by a break twice in the second set and even served for it at 6-5, but Karatsev managed to take the set into a tie-break. The Russian gained the upper hand and claimed the set, but unfortunately also injured himself.

The issue was serious enough that Karatsev was forced to throw in the towel. Kubler thus made it to the second round courtesy of the Russian's mid-match retirement, with the score reading 6-4, 6-7 (4), ret.

Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler head-to-head

The two have not faced off before, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Rafael Nadal Jason Kubler

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Rafael Nadal vs Jason Kubler prediction

Jason Kubler at the 2023 US Open.

It didn't even feel like Nadal was away for almost a year given how he competed against Thiem. The Spaniard didn't face a single break point and lost just six points on serve throughout the match. That's an incredible stat, especially so early in his comeback.

Kubler didn't advance to the second round in the most ideal manner, but he'd be grateful for a win nonetheless. It marked his first main draw win in singles since last year's Wimbledon, though he didn't compete in the discipline after the US Open.

Given how each of them performed in the previous round, it doesn't look like Kubler is going to put Nadal in a tough position. The Spaniard was bossing Thiem with his forehand from time to time, and his serve held up pretty well.

Nadal needed some time to find his rhythm, but once he did, there was no stopping him. Expect the former World No. 1 to continue his winning ways against Kubler as well.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

