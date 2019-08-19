Bronx Open 2019: Women's Singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

Former top-10 player Andrea Petkovic features the in inaugural edition of the Bronx Open.

The inaugural edition of the Bronx Open to be played in New York this week will feature a host of WTA stars competing for the top prize in the game. Leading the field of players will be top seed Qiang Wang, former top-10 player Andrea Petkovic, local favourites Coco Vandeweghe and Bernarda Pera, and doubles No. 1 Barbora Strycova.

As the last tournament on the calendar before the US Open, this event is all set to witness the highest level of tennis, with players looking to build on confidence going into the year's last Grand Slam. With major main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of some of the top players in the draw.

Top Half

Camila Giorgi has looked dangerous in the few matches that she has played this year.

Analysis: The two Chinese seeds in this half of the draw will have their task cut out, as they will come up against tough opponents from the word go. Shuai Zhang will open against a very tricky customer in the form of Petkovic, who, while having played some inspired tennis this year, hasn't quite been able to string too many wins together. The German will be looking to end that trend here and go deep into the tournament and Shuai will have to be wary of her.

Shuai, if comes through that one, might face the likes of big-hitting Camila Giorgi and either Yulia Putintseva or Alize Cornet, all of whom can be extremely dangerous on their given day. It is a very tough section of the draw and will take a special performance from one these players to come through.

Qiang, who has received a bye in the first round, will have her first test in the quarter-finals, where she might be up against one of three very capable opponents: Vandeweghe, Michaela Buzarnescu or Ajla Tomljanovic.

Expected semi-final: Qiang Wang vs Shuai Zhang

Bottom Half

Magda Linette had come close to a few big upsets in the first half of the season.

Analysis: In the bottom half of the draw, the seeds have been handed relatively easier opening round matches. Sasnovic will have a tough second round match against the winner of the Kaia Kanepi-Magda Linette match. The winner of this match will, in all likelihood, battle it out with the Wimbledon breakout star Karolina Muchova for a place in the semi-finals.

Another Wimbledon success story featuring in the draw is Strycova, who is also the highest seed in the half. The third seed will have to be careful against probable opponents including Alison Van Uytvanck and Katerina Siniakova, but should have enough in the reserve to come out on top in those matches.

Expected semi-final: Aliaksandra Sasnovic vs Barbora Strycova