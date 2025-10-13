Brussels 2025 Day 2 prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van De Zandschulp | European Open 2025

The European Open is hosting the world's best players this week. The hardcourt event is a part of the ATP 250 series on the court.

Lorenzo Musetti and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the top two seeds in Brussels. Both players have received a first-round bye and will begin their campaign on Wednesday.

The European Open will give away €706,850 in prize money this year. On that note, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Two in Brussels.

1) Joao Fonseca vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Zandschulp is unseeded at the 2025 European Open - Source: Getty

Fonseca will make his first appearance on tour after winning the Laver Cup with Team World. The Brazilian also already defeated Van De Zandschulp this year and should be able to win this round.

Head-to-head: Fonseca leads the head-to-head against Van De Zandschulp 1-0.

Predicted Winner: Joao Fonseca

2) Zizou Bergs vs Raphael Collignon

Bergs was denied a semifinal spot in Shanghai by former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic last week. He will be determined to bring the same intensity to Brussels and outsmart Collignon in the first round.

Head-to-head: They have never faced each other on the main tour.

Predicted Winner: Zizou Bergs

3) Francisco Comesana vs David Goffin

Goffin stunned the likes of Ben Shelton and Alexandre Muller in the Shanghai Masters. The Belgian will be up against a resilient opponent, but is most likely to use his experience and solve this round.

Head-to-head: The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Predicted Winner: David Goffin

4) Emil Ruusuvuori vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Perricard at the 2025 European Open - Source: Getty

Perricard showed his fighting spirit by taking out Luca Nardi and Taylor Fritz in Shanghai. He will be up against a player ranked outside the top 650 and should be able to win this round.

Head-to-head: Perricard leads the head-to-head against Ruusuvuori 2-0. He defeated Ruusuvuori most recently in the 2024 Citi Open.

Predicted Winner: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

5) Eliot Spizzirri vs Pedro Martinez

Spizzirri showed his potential by winning the Jingshan Challenger last month. He will take on Martinez, who's yet to register a win since mid-August. The American is a clear favorite to begin with a win in Brussels.

Head-to-head: They have never faced each other on the main tour.

Predicted Winner: Eliot Spizzirri

6) Valentin Royer vs Sebastian Baez

Royer was one win away from capturing the Hangzhou Open, but Alexander Bublik stood in his way in the final. He will be up against a steady opponent and is most likely to grind out a tough win in the first round.

Head-to-head: They have never faced each other on the main tour.

Predicted Winner: Valentin Royer

7) Daniel Altmaier vs Gilles Arnaud Bailly

Altmaier is unseeded in the European Open - Source: Getty

Bailly secured a main draw berth in the European Open via the qualifiers. He will be up against a solid competitor and might run out of gas in the first round.

Head-to-head: Altmaier defeated Baily during their only meeting in the 2024 Antwerp European Open.

Predicted Winner: Daniel Altmaier

