Brussels 2025 Day 3 predictions: Men's singles matches ft. Marcos Giron vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina | European Open 2025

The European Open is hosting the world's best players this week. The first two days of the event have been entertaining so far.

Wildcard Raphael Collignon continued his promising form in Brussels. He outfoxed the eighth seed Zizou Bergs in the first round, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Lucky loser Valentin Royer also made the most of his opportunity on Tuesday. He defeated Sebastian Baez in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Day Three will feature some interesting matches in the second round. Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Wednesday.

1) Jiri Lehecka vs Gilles Arnaud Bailly

Baily at the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open - Source: Getty

Lehecka has had a solid season so far. Apart from a title-winning run in Brisbane, he also reached the finals in Queen's Club. The Czech will enter Brussels after a fourth-round appearance in Shanghai. Despite a resilient performance against Arthur Rinderknech, the Frenchman defeated him in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Baily registered his first win on the ATP tour in Brussels. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and humbled Daniel Altmaier in the first round. The 22-year-old will be eager to continue his run in the European Open, but dealing with a top 20 player could be a tough ask in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Lehecka to win in straight sets.

2) Marcos Giron vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Giron at the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open - Source: Getty

Next up, Giron will lock horns with Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Giron has been hot and cold in the last few weeks. After a quarterfinal appearance in Chengdu, he registered early exits in Shanghai and Tokyo.

Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, came close to winning the title in Washington but lost to Alex De Minaur in the final. He will enter Brussels after a third-round exit in the Shanghai Masters.

Davidovich Fokina will be expected to edge past Giron in this bout. The Spaniard has been consistent throughout the season and is likely to begin with a win in the European Open.

Predicted Winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

3) Quentin Halys vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Predicted Winner: Halys to win in straight sets.

4) Federico Cina vs Damir Dzumhur

Predicted Winner: Dzumhur to win in straight sets.

5) Benjamin Bonzi vs Valentin Royer

Predicted Winner: Royer to win in three sets.

6) Yannick Hanfmann vs Matteo Arnaldi

Predicted Winner: Hanfmann to win in three sets.

7) Raphael Collignon vs Francisco Comesana

Predicted Winner: Collignon to win in three sets.

