Bucharest 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Tiriac Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Pedro Martinez

Date: April 3, 2025

Tournament: Tiriac Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Nastase and Marica Sporst Club, Bucharest, Romania

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Pedro Martinez preview

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) plays a forehand. - Source: Getty

40-year-old Stan Wawrinka will face Spain's Pedro Martinez in the second round of the 2025 Tiriac Open in Bucharest on Thursday, April 3. It will be their third overall meeting.

Ad

Trending

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka earned a hard-fought win against World No. 174 Timofey Skatov in the first round. The match lasted for 3 hours and 18 minutes as Wawrinka won 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(1).

It marked Wawrinka's first ATP Tour main draw win of the season, as he ended his six match losing streak on the Tour. He also became only the third player to win an ATP Tour match on clay after turning 40.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Martinez is winless since February. The Spaniard has lost his last six matches, which includes a defeat at the Phoenix Challenger.

Ad

World No. 47 Martinez reached his career-high ranking of World No. 36 in February, but could fall out of the Top 50 if his losing streak continues. He held a 6-9 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in 2024.

Pedro Martinez (ESP) plays a forehand. - Source: Getty

Stan Wawrinka vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Stan Wawrinka defeated Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 in their inaugural encounter at the 2020 Mexican Open. Their second match, however, saw Martinez prevail in straight sets on clay at the 2024 Bordeaux Challenger. Thus, on the ATP Tour, Wawrinka leads 1-0, while their overall head-to-head stands level at 1-1.

Ad

Stan Wawrinka vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka TBD TBD TBD Pedro Martinez TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Stan Wawrinka vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka aims to reach his first ATP clay court quarterfinal since his final appearance at the Croatia Open in Umag in July 2023.

Wawrinka broke Roger Federer's record and became the oldest player from Switzerland to win an ATP Tour match earlier this week and it will now be interesting to see if he can reach the quarterfinal.

Ad

Martinez reached the semifinal of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires in February, but he received a walkover against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. His only other quarterfinals appearance this season was at the 2025 ABN Amro Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

The Spaniard has reached three ATP Tour level finals in his career, all on clay. His last ATP final appearance was at the 2024 Estoril Open, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz.

Ad

While a close match between Wawrinka and Martinez is anticipated, Wawrinka's current motivation and experience may give him the edge, potentially extending Martinez's losing streak.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback