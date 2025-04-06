  • home icon
Bucharest final 2025: Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Tiriac Open

By Subhadeep Roy
Modified Apr 06, 2025 06:23 GMT
Baez vs Cobolli should be an exciting match on clay Image source - Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Sebastian Baez vs (3) Flavio Cobolli

Date: April 6, 2025

Tournament: Tiriac Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Nastase and Marica Sporst Club, Bucharest, Romania

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize Money: € 596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli preview

Top seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina will take on third seed Flavio Cobolli of Itay in the final of Tiriac Open in Bucharest on Sunday, April 6.

Baez is one of the most consistent players on clay. This is the third ATP final he has reached in 2025, having already done so at the Rio Open and Chile Open. Baez won the title in Rio and will look to win his second one of the year in Bucharest. The Argentine had some difficulty in winning his first two matches in Bucharest against Gabriel Diallo and Francisco Comesana, but then thrashed Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Cobolli has not had a very good year so far. He lost in the very first match at each of Australian Open, Rotterdam Open, Mexican Open, BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and Miami Open. However, in Bucharest, the Italian has beaten Richard Gasquet, Filip Misolic and Damir Dzumhur en route to the final. Cobolli's dominant performance in the semifinal against the Bosnian must have given him a lot of confidence ahead of the final.

Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Sebastian Baez
Flavio Cobolli
(Odds will be updated once available)

Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli prediction

The final should be an exciting one, with both players enjoying playing on clay. The diminutive Baez does not have a particularly powerful serve but makes up for it with court coverage. He also has a very good drop shot that should keep dragging Cobolli to the net frequently. Baez's inside-out forehand is also a potent weapon that might exploit Cobolli's weaker backhand.

The Italian, however, has a powerful forehand that typically takes time off his opponent. Cobolli will try to win as many points with his serve-forehand combination as possible. The match should go down to the wire, but if Cobolli manages to produce the kind of form he did against Dzumhur, he might be able to win the title.

Pick- Cobolli to win in three sets

Subhadeep Roy

Subhadeep Roy

Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.

Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.

Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.

Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport.

