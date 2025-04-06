Bucharest final 2025: Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Tiriac Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Sebastian Baez vs (3) Flavio Cobolli
Date: April 6, 2025
Tournament: Tiriac Open 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Nastase and Marica Sporst Club, Bucharest, Romania
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize Money: € 596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli preview
Top seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina will take on third seed Flavio Cobolli of Itay in the final of Tiriac Open in Bucharest on Sunday, April 6.
Baez is one of the most consistent players on clay. This is the third ATP final he has reached in 2025, having already done so at the Rio Open and Chile Open. Baez won the title in Rio and will look to win his second one of the year in Bucharest. The Argentine had some difficulty in winning his first two matches in Bucharest against Gabriel Diallo and Francisco Comesana, but then thrashed Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal.
Meanwhile, Cobolli has not had a very good year so far. He lost in the very first match at each of Australian Open, Rotterdam Open, Mexican Open, BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and Miami Open. However, in Bucharest, the Italian has beaten Richard Gasquet, Filip Misolic and Damir Dzumhur en route to the final. Cobolli's dominant performance in the semifinal against the Bosnian must have given him a lot of confidence ahead of the final.
Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Sebastian Baez vs Flavio Cobolli prediction
The final should be an exciting one, with both players enjoying playing on clay. The diminutive Baez does not have a particularly powerful serve but makes up for it with court coverage. He also has a very good drop shot that should keep dragging Cobolli to the net frequently. Baez's inside-out forehand is also a potent weapon that might exploit Cobolli's weaker backhand.
The Italian, however, has a powerful forehand that typically takes time off his opponent. Cobolli will try to win as many points with his serve-forehand combination as possible. The match should go down to the wire, but if Cobolli manages to produce the kind of form he did against Dzumhur, he might be able to win the title.
Pick- Cobolli to win in three sets