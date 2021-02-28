Buenos Aires 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | Argentina Open

This week the ATP tour's Golden Swing heads to Buenos Aires, for the Argentina Open. The 250 series event features a 28-player singles draw, with the top four seeds getting first-round byes.

Buenos Aires has a rich tradition, and has been part of the ATP tour for more than two decades now. The claycourt event boasts of some legendary names among its list of champions, including Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer, David Nalbandian, Carlos Moya and Gustavo Kuerten.

Casper Ruud, the winner of the 2020 edition, has chosen not to defend his title this week. But with 250 ranking points for the winner and a prize money pool of $329,550, there's a lot at stake for the men to battle for.

On that note, here's a closer look at how the draw is likely to unfold:

Top half: Diego Schwartzman and Miomir Kecmanovic

lead the pack

Miomir Kecmanovic

Seeded players: [1] Diego Schwartzman, [4] Miomir Kecmanovic, [7] Laslo Djere [8] Frances Tiafoe

Expected semifinal: Diego Schwartzman vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Dark horse(s): Facundo Bagnis and Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Analysis: World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman will be hoping to do better in Buenos Aires than his quarterfinal exit at the ongoing Cordoba Open.

Following his breakthrough season in 2020, the Argentine has gotten off to a slow start in 2021. He has compiled a 4-3 record thus far, and would be especially disappointed with his third-round exit at the Australian Open.

Schwartzman could face Andrej Martin or a qualifier in the second round. But a big test awaits him in the quarters, where he is drawn to meet No. 8 Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe on his part has a tough first-round match against Argentine veteran Facundo Bagnis, who reached the Cordoba semifinals.

Miomir Kecmanovic is the other top seed in this half. The Serb, who has joined forces with former World No. 3 David Nalbandian, could meet Thiago Monteiro or Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.

Kecmanovic is slated to meet No. 7 Laslo Djere in the quarters.

Djere will take on former champion Marco Cecchinato in his opener. After that, he will likely play the winner of the all-Argentine clash between Federico Delbonis and Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Cerundolo has been a big revelation at Cordoba this week. Ranked No. 335 in the world and playing his first ATP level event, the 19-year-old is through to Sunday's final at the time of writing.

That said, the final will be Cerundolo's eighth match of the week (he came through qualifying), so fatigue is likely to be a factor in Buenos Aires.

Semifinal prediction: Diego Schwartzman vs Marco Cecchinato

Bottom half: Cristian Garin and Benoit Paire the top seeds in this section

Cristian Garin

Seeded players: [2] Cristian Garin, [3] Benoit Paire, [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas, [6] Pablo Andujar

Expected semifinal: Cristian Garin vs Benoit Paire

Dark horse: Federico Coria

lysis: No. 2 seed Cristian Garin will begin against either Joao Sousa or a qualifier. In the quarters, the Chilean is drawn to meet No. 5 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas - who is also through to the Cordoba final.

Given his vast experience, Ramos-Vinolas is likely to have another good run this week. The Spaniard opens against wild card Holger Rune, the current No. 1 junior who is already ranked in the ATP top 500.

No. 3 seed Benoit Paire could face Federico Coria, who knocked the Frenchman out of the Cordoba quarterfinals, in the second round this time. If Paire is able to get through, No. 6 seed Pablo Andujar would likely await him in the quarters.

Semifinal prediction: Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Federico Coria

Prediction for final

Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Predicted champion

Albert Ramos-Vinolas