Buenos Aires 2021: Sumit Nagal vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview, head-to-head & prediction | Argentina Open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Sumit Nagal

Date: 5 March 2021

Tournament: Argentina Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay court

Prize money: $329,550

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Advertisement

Sumit Nagal vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas will take on India's Sumit Nagal in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open on Friday.

Ramos-Vinolas is a veteran of the ATP tour. The 33-year-old Spaniard peaked at No. 17 a couple of years ago, and is currently ranked 46th in the world.

Like many from his country, Ramos-Vinolas' favorite surface is clay. Most of the biggest results of his career have come on the slow surface - including a quarterfinal appearance at the French Open, two singles titles, and eight (out of nine in total) singles finals.

After a 1-2 record at the start of the 2021 season, Ramos-Vinolas rediscovered his form to reach the Cordoba final last week. He next faces India's Sumit Nagal for a spot in the Buenos Aires semifinals.

Nagal, ranked No. 150 in the world, is through to his first-ever ATP level quarter-final. The 23-year-old Indian started the season with a 0-3 record, but picked up three good wins in the qualifying draw earlier this week.

Sumit Nagal vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas head-to-head

Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Sumit Nagal have not met on the ATP tour, and so their official head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Advertisement

That said, the two have met once on the ATP Challenger Tour, back in 2019. Nagal won that encounter (on clay) in two tight sets.

Sumit Nagal vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas prediction

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal pulled off the biggest win of his career on Wednesday, registering a straight-sets upset over second seed Cristian Garin.

Nagal peaking on clay 🙃



World No.150 @nagalsumit scores the biggest W of his career, dispatching No.2 seed Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3 in Buenos Aires!#ArgOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/oUSqelMsjp — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 4, 2021

Historically, Indians have preferred hardcourts and grass as compared to clay. But Nagal has been based in Europe over the past few years, where clay is the predominant surface.

The Indian has a steady baseline game, and he has repeatedly shown that he is capable of competing with the best on this surface.

Advertisement

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, on the other hand, is a claycourt specialist who is vastly more experienced at the ATP level. Ramos-Vinolas' left-handed game might also pose a unique challenge to the Indian on Friday.

With both players in good form, this is a tough match to call. But Ramos-Vinolas' experience might give him a slight edge, especially since Nagal could possibly have a let-down after his breakthrough win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Albert Ramos-Vinolas to win in three sets.