Buenos Aires Open 2020: 3 players to watch out for

Borna Coric

The "Golden Swing" continues in South America this week, as the tennis action remains in Argentina but moves to the capital, Buenos Aires. Diego Schwartzmann, Cristian Garin and Borna Coric are all announced to compete this week for the title.

The Buenos Aires Open has a very prestigious place on the ATP calendar, despite having only 250 points. This is the 99th edition of the tournament, making it one of the oldest ones on tour.

It is interesting that no player has ever managed to defend a title here in Buenos Aires - not even Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer in their prime. Considering his current form, I believe defending champion Marco Cecchinato is going to continue that trend; it is hard to see him winning the title this week.

On that note, here's a look at three players to watch out for in Buenos Aires.

1. Dusan Lajovic

Dusan Lajovic

Dusan Lajovic is a player that many tennis fans sleep on, but he is a very solid claycourt player who has produced some good performances in 2020 so far. Lajovic played an important role for Serbia in their ATP Cup win, and I expect him to carry that confidence and momentum to the clay swing too.

In 2019, the Serb made the final of a Masters tournament on clay, in Monte Carlo, and he also won the title in Umag. The tournament in Croatia had conditions of play similar to the ones in Buenos Aires, so Lajovic's superb groundstrokes can make him a very dangerous prospect this week.

