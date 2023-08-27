Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Shevchenko

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Date: 29 August

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Shevchenko preview

Norrie prepares to hit a forehand

Sixteenth seed Cameron Norrie will square off against the upcoming Alexander Shevchenko for a place in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Norrie has had a respectable season in 2023, with a 32-16 win-loss record and an ATP 500 title in Rio to boot. Although the Brit dropped his first two tour finals this year in Auckland and Buenos Aires, he struck gold soon after in Rio as he overcame an injury-hobbled Carlos Alcaraz in three sets to clinch the title.

The 28-year-old has failed to have an impact on the ATP tour since then, though, and is currently on a four-match losing streak. The former World No. 8 will be expected to match his last year's result in Flushing Meadows when he reached the fourth round before losing to Andrey Rublev.

His opponent Alexander Shevchenko, on his part, is playing his first full-tour season on the men's circuit in 2023. The 22-year-old, however, has still enjoyed his best results on the ATP Challenger tour, where he won a title in Madrid and finished as the runner-up in Phoenix.

It should also be noted that the Russian has dropped three of his last seven tour-level matches - a rough patch that dates back to the French Open in June.

Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head

The first-round match in New York will be the first-ever meeting between Norrie and Shevchenko, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction

Alexander Shevchenko hits a forehand

Norrie has solid groundstrokes on both wings and an accurate serve, but does not possess easy power that can penetrate through the court. Having said that, the Brit being a left-hander means he can get by with his loopy forehand, which will be directed to Shevchenko's backhand.

The Russian is more aggressive than his older opponent and is also fast on his feet. However, he is still an inexperienced player and often struggles with his shot selection.

The 22-year-old will likely offer Norrie a little resistance when they face off on Tuesday (29 August). But the medium-paced courts in Flushing Meadows will probably give a significant advantage to the 28-year-old, who has the endurance of a triathlete and can weather any opponent's firepower at this point of his career.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in four sets