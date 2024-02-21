Can Coco Gauff match up to the high standards set by Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina to form a 'Big-4'?

Since making her debut at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Coco Gauff has been a breath of fresh air on the women's tour. She not only entered the main draw in London via the qualifiers, but also chalked up a solid fourth round finish. The American outclassed six-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams during her campaign and instantly garnered worldwide attention.

Fast forward to 2024, Gauff is already a Grand Slam champion, having triumphed at the US Open last year. She also secured a runner-up finish at the French Open in 2022 and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year. To churn out such significant results early in her career, showcases her rare talent and ability at the highest level.

Having said that, the youngster faces fierce competition on her path to consistent glory in the future. In the last couple of years, three other women have outstandingly raised the bar on the main tour with their exceptional all-round game. No surprises for guessing, they happen to be Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

While Swiatek has managed to cross the finish line in four out of her last six Majors, Sabalenka has captured two Grand Slam titles and Rybakina has one to her name. The trio have been consistently perfoming well on the women's tour and are slowly building a strong legacy for themselves.

Men's tennis has already witnessed the dramatic story of the big four, comprising of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for almost two decades. It could be fair to say, that we might be witnessing the start of a new chapter in the big four diary, this time featuring the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The question however lingers, whether Gauff can maintain her level at the top and keep pace with the formidable trio. It is one thing to match their level on the main tour and another to challenge them on a regular basis. Inspite of the current dynamics, the youngster's camp should feel optimistic about their chances and shouldn't be surprised if the American exceeds their expectations.

Gauff picked up a racquet at the age of six and hasn't looked back since. Her journey is a blueprint for aspiring tennis players on how to pursue their professional careers and make it to the highest echelons of the sport.

The current World No. 3 has already captured seven titles on the main tour, including a Major before entering her 20's. She not only has a first-class win ratio on all surfaces, but has also moved up the WTA rankings remarkably every year.

One can argue that her near rivals have more maturity to handle tough situations at the highest level, but in terms of fitness, discipline and attitude towards the game Gauff's execution is second to none.

The demanding schedule on the WTA calendar and the fact that more players are finding their feet on the main tour also means that the American will have enough opportunity to make her mark. Gauff has already added to her trophy cabinet this year at the ASB Classic and will be hungry to come back for more and make a notable impact in 2024.

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek remain on track to claim the prize in Dubai after Aryna Sabalenka's shock 2R exit

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 4: Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are still alive at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. The tournament began on a frenetic note, as Donna Vekic stunned the reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the second round 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0.

While Swiatek cruised past her opponents in straight sets en route to the quarterfinals, Gauff was made to work hard in the Round of 16 against Karolina Pliskova. The American trailed Pliskova after the opening hour, but eventually secured a brilliant comeback to outlast the Czech in three sets. Both Swiatek and Gauff are through to the last eight in Dubai.

They will be joined by Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Marketa Vondrosouva and Anna Kalinskaya in the last eight. While the top seed Swiatek still awaits her next opponent, Gauff will take on Kalinskaya.