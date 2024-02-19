Can Iga Swiatek break Serena Williams' WTA 1000 titles record and enter the history books?

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Elena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open on February 17 to win her seventh WTA 1000 title. It is a monumental feat, as the Pole is only 22 at the moment. The legendary Serena Williams is the only other player to have won as many WTA 1000 titles before turning 23.

Swiatek has won seven titles in 25 attempts, while Serena did so in even fewer (22) attempts.

Hence, quite inevitably, comparisons are being made between the two, as one starts wondering whether Swiatek can catch up with Serena, who has won a record 23 WTA 1000 titles in her career.

Iga Swiatek is a different type of player from Serena Williams

There are not too many similarities between the two, as far as their playing styles are concerned. Serena was quite a physical specimen and had an explosive serve and groundstrokes, making her a better player than the Pole on grass and faster on hard courts. Serena's ability to hit winners almost at will from the baseline is not a quality that Swiatek has in abundance.

However, the Pole, who has won three French Open titles, is a better player on clay than Serena and arguably has a better defense. She also goes for point construction more often and usually does not take too many risks. She is quite adept at placing her shots well for winners from the mid-court, too.

Thus, Swiatek remains a very solid player despite not quite having the ability to blast her opponent off the court. Therefore, she should be able to have a very long career ahead of her.

Swiatek has a good chance of overtaking Serena's WTA 1000 tally

Swiatek has won four Grand Slam titles so far, while Serena has won a record 23, a number which could be tough to overtake. However, she has less deficit to overcome, as far as WTA 1000 tournaments are concerned.

Moreover, there are only four Grand Slams every year, but the number of WTA 1000 tournaments is 10 every year. Hence, even if we assume that the Pole will remain at the top of her game till the time she turns 30, it still gives her eight more years.

Winning even two of the 10 WTA 1000 titles every year on an average for the next eight years will take her tally to 23 (7+16). Hence, one can safely assume at this point in time that Swiatek is in with a considerable chance to overtake Serena's WTA 1000 titles tally. However, for that to happen, the Pole will have to take good care of her body and stay as injury-free as possible. It remains to be seen if she is able to do that.

One thing going against the Pole is the fact that only two of the 10 WTA 1000 tournaments are held on clay. Moreover, one of them is in Madrid, where the court-speed is higher than it is usually for other clay courts.

It is probably the reason why Swiatek has won a couple of WTA 1000 titles on the red clay of Rome, but none in Madrid. Hence, it might act as a disadvantage for the current World No. 1, as far as reaching Serena's tally is concerned.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas