"Can you lower my taxes? I work so hard, Mr. President" - When Venus Williams complained to Bill Clinton about having a 'tough time' paying her taxes

Venus Williams once voiced her grievances regarding her taxes to then-US President Bill Clinton after triumphing at the US Open.

Williams has enjoyed an exceptional career on tour, boasting seven Grand Slam singles titles. Additionally, the American has recorded 14 Major women's doubles titles, 49 WTA singles titles, and has attained the World No. 1 ranking.

She has also amassed a whopping $42,625,447 in prize money earnings, ranking her second among WTA players. She only trails her younger sister, Serena Williams, who tops the list with an impressive $94,816,730 in prize money earnings.

Venus Williams won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships, defeating Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final. The duo set up a blockbuster rematch in the US Open final later that year, with Williams claiming a 6-4, 7-5 victory to clinch her first title at her home Slam.

Amidst the flood of congratulatory messages, Williams also received a phone call from US President Bill Clinton, who commended her on a job well done and praised her for being "in the zone" during the final.

After exchanging pleasantries, Venus Williams got down to business, complaining about the "tough time" she and her accountant had when paying taxes. The American requested the President for a reduction in her taxes, citing her hard-earned income.

"Me and my accountant, sometimes we have a tough time because I don't want to pay my taxes. I always do, but can you lower my taxes? I work so hard, Mr. President," she said.

Venus Williams has won two US Open titles

Venus Williams defeated Serena Williams in the US Open 2001 final

Venus Williams won two of her seven Grand Slam singles titles at the US Open. The American reached her first final at the New York Major in 1997, taking on Martina Hingis. Hingis delivered a dominant performance in the final, securing a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

After two consecutive semifinal finishes, Williams clinched her maiden US Open title in 2000, defeating Lindsay Davenport in the final in straight sets.

The American pulled off a successful title defense in 2001. She emerged victorious against the likes of Sandrine Testud, Kim Clijsters, and Jennifer Capriati to set up a blockbuster title clash against her sister Serena Williams. Venus claimed a commanding 6-2, 6-4 win over Serena to clinch her second title at her home Slam.

She had an opportunity to secure her third consecutive US Open title in 2002 but fell short against Serena Williams in the final. In a rematch of the previous year's final, Serena avenged her loss with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over her sister.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"