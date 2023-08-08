Canadian Open 2023 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi

Day 2 of the Canadian Open 2023 will take place on August 8, and the opening round of the women's singles tournament will continue while the second round will begin as well.

Third seed Elena Rybakina will face Jennifer Brady, who ousted Jelena Ostapenko in the first round. Caroline Wozniacki will play her first match since 2020 as she takes on Kimberly Birrell. The likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Garcia will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the Canadian Open.

#1 Bianca Andreescu vs Camila Giorgi

The highest-ranked Canadian player Bianca Andreescu will face Camila Giorgi in the first round of the Canadian Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the former winning their previous encounter 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at the Citi Open in 2017.

Giorgi had to qualify for the main draw of the Canadian Open with wins over Ashlyn Krueger and Elvina Kalieva.

Andreescu has won 15 out of 30 matches so far this season while the Italian has triumphed in 17 out of 29 main-draw fixtures. Giorgi previously won the Canadian Open in 2021 and she could have the edge entering the match due to her relatively better form.

However, Andreescu has produced some promising performances this season and she could come out on top if she is at her best.

Predicted Winner: Bianca Andreescu

#2 Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Potapova

Fourteenth seed Karolina Muchova will face Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Canadian Open. It will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

Muchova endured a second-round exit in her last tournament at the Poland Open while Potapova was forced to retire in her opening-round match at the Citi Open due to injury.

The Czech has triumphed in 24 out of 34 main-draw matches so far this season while the Russian triumphed in 25 out of 38 fixtures. Potapova has produced some good performances in 2023 but Muchova's performances in recent months should take her to the second round of the Canadian Open.

Predicted Winner: Karolina Muchova

#3 Marketa Vondrousova vs Mayar Sherif

Ninth seed Marketa Vondrousova will take on Mayar Sherif in the opening round of the Canadian Open. It will be very first meeting between the two.

Vondrousova is playing her first tournament since winning Wimbledon while Sherif suffered an opening-round exit in Hamburg. The Czech has won 27 out of 37 main-draw matches so far this season while the Egyptian has won 13 out of 29 main-draw fixtures.

Vondrousova will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win and should be able to do so, even though Sherif can give her a tough fight if she is at her best.

Predicted Winner: Marketa Vondrousova

#4 Leylah Fernandez vs Peyton Stearns

Leylah Fernandez will face Peyton Stearns in the first round of the Canadian Open. It will be the second meeting between the two, with Stearns winning their previous encounter in the second round in Rabat this season.

Fernandez received a wildcard for the main draw of the WTA 1000 event while Stearns had to qualify to reach there.

The Canadian has won 11 out of 24 main-draw matches so far in 2023 while Stearns has come out on top in 12 out of 19 fixtures. While the latter has produced some promising performances this season, Fernandez could have the crowd on her side and that could help her reach the second round of the Canadian Open.

Predicted Winner: Leylah Fernandez