Canadian Open 2022: 3 factors that stood out in Nick Kyrgios' 2R win against Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios beat top seed and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round at the Canadian Open in Montreal on Wednesday. With the win, Kyrgios, the Wimbledon runner-up and Citi Open winner last week, has now won eight consecutive matches.

The 27-year-old next faces his compatriot Alex De Minaur in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

On that note, let’s take a look at three things that stood out in the match:

#1. Medvedev wins close first set after intense battle

Both Medvedev and Kyrgios managed to hold their serve throughout the first set and as a result, it went into a tie-break. Medvedev raced to a 6-2 lead in the tie-break, which helped him take the first set.

The first set was an entertaining battle between the two big servers. Medvedev hit a few of his backhands with great power, while Kyrgios, who started rushing to the net frequently, also opted for serve-and-volley on a few occasions.

#2. Kyrgios takes early lead in second set and maintains it till the end

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Nick Kyrgios: "You are acting like I haven't beaten world n.1 before. I've beaten Medvedev before. I've beaten Roger, Novak,

Rafa.

I feel my confidence and my belief in myself is

never short. I could lose 5 matches in a row and I still believe I have a chance to beat anyone" Nick Kyrgios: "You are acting like I haven't beaten world n.1 before. I've beaten Medvedev before. I've beaten Roger, Novak, Rafa. I feel my confidence and my belief in myself is never short. I could lose 5 matches in a row and I still believe I have a chance to beat anyone" https://t.co/qh02ahF32t

Nick Kyrgios broke Medvedev in the very first game of the second set and then held his serve to go 2-0 up. He then managed to maintain that lead until the end of the second set to win it and forced a decider.

The Aussie hit quite a few volley winners by coming into the net in the second set. He also hit a few wonderful passing shots to win points at times. Medvedev, meanwhile, committed a few unforced errors to make Kyrgios' job easier.

#3. Kyrgios won third set with ease as Medvedev's game crumbled

Medvedev's game crumbled towards the end of the match

Both players succeeded in holding their serve for the first four games of the third set. However, Nick Kyrgios then asserted his supremacy by breaking the Russian twice to win four consecutive games and finish the match.

The World No. 37 finished the match with 37 winners against Medvedev's 31. Both players fired 13 aces in the match. Medvedev, however, committed 24 unforced errors against Kyrgios' 17 and could not break the Australian even once during the match.

