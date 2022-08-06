Canadian Open 2022: 5 favorites to win the women's singles title ft. Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff

The WTA's biggest stars have all gathered to compete at the 2022 Canadian Open. The entirety of the top 10, led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, is accounted for. Venus and Serena Williams are also present and will compete in the same tournament for the first time since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens, among others, are also in the mix. Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez, both of whom have recently had injury issues, will look to return to Toronto and put up a good showing in front of home crowds.

A couple of big names are missing, as former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber and 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins are not participating. While some women have already gotten a headstart on their hardcourt season, others will be playing on the surface for the first time this week.

With the US Open on the horizon, everyone will look to give their best and get in form for the season's final Grand Slam. With so many contenders on the WTA tour, a few have stood out this year due to their consistency. These are the leading favorites to win the Canadian Open this year:

#5 - Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Anisimova started the year on a strong note by winning her second career title at the Melbourne Summer Set and reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. Apart from a few early losses since, she has been a beacon of consistency.

Since the Charleston Open, the only tournament in which Anisimova failed to reach the quarterfinals was the French Open, where she made it to the fourth round. The American competed at the Silicon Valley Classic this week and once again made it to the last eight.

Anisimova defeated Ashlyn Krueger in the opening round and followed it up with a win over former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. She lost to compatriot Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals in straight sets. The 20-year old made her Canadian Open debut last year and reached the third round. Given her form this year, a deep run is certainly possible.

#4 - Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina at the 2022 Hamburg Open.

Daria Kasatkina started the season by making consecutive semifinals in Melbourne and Sydney. This form didn't carry over to the Australian Open, where she lost in the third round against Iga Swiatek. She lost to the in-form Pole once again in her next couple of events.

Kasatkina performed better during the claycourt season, culminating in a maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance at the French Open, where she lost to Swiatek yet again. She reached a couple of quarterfinals during the grasscourt season, but was unable to compete at Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian players.

Kasatkina is currently in the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Classic, where she's up against Paula Badosa. She knocked out reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round. She followed it up with wins over Taylor Townsend and Aryna Sabalenka.

Kasatkina reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open upon her debut back in 2016. She hasn't made it past the second round since then but given her recent performances, there's a strong chance that she will go all the way.

The Russian, however, has a tough opener as she faces Bianca Andreescu in the first round.

#3 - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the 2021 Canadian Open.

Gauff's career has been on the upswing this year. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final in singles at the French Open, where she lost to Swiatek. She also reached the doubles final partnering with Jessica Pegula in Paris, but finished as the runner-up once again.

At the WTA 1000 in Qatar, Gauff made it to the quarterfinals in singles, while winning the doubles title. She also made it to the fourth round of the Miami Open. In the Silicon Valley Classic, she scored a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Anhelina Kalinina in the first round.

Gauff then knocked out four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round. She then lost to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. The teenager's debut at the Canadian Open last year was memorable, where she made it to the quarterfinals.

Considering Gauff's trajectory, she's due to win a big title in singles soon enough. There's a good chance that it could happen at this year's Canadian Open.

#2 - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2021 Canadian Open.

Jabeur has catapulted to the top of the women's game with her results this year. She won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Madrid and was a finalist in Rome as well. She won the German Open on grasscourts too, while finishing as the runner-up at the Charleston Open.

Thanks to her consistent results, Jabeur reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2. The highlight of her season has been reaching her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. She lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Upon her return to action at the Silicon Valley Classic, Jabeur made it to the quarterfinals, losing to Veronika Kudermetova. The Tunisian reached the last eight at the Canadian Open last year, but went down to Jessica Pegula. Based on her form this year, it won't be surprising to see her lift the winner's trophy.

#1 - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

Swiatek has been the most dominant player this season, so it's not surprising to have her as the frontrunner to win the Canadian Open. After back-to-back semifinals in Sydney and the Australian Open, she made an early exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships.

That would remain her only loss for a long time and Swiatek went on a tear after, racking up a 37-match winning streak, which included her second Grand Slam title at the French Open. She won an additional five titles as well. Her winning ways came to an end at Wimbledon, where she lost in the third round to Alize Cornet.

Swiatek's aura of invincibility took another hit as she lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open. No other player has come close to matching her form this year, so the World No. 1 enters yet another tournament as the overwhelming favorite.

Swiatek is undefeated at the WTA 1000 level this year, winning titles in Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome. She skipped the Madrid Open due to an injury. It wouldn't be too shocking to see her add the Canadian Open to this list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far