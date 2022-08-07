Canadian Open 2022: Alex Molcan vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alex Molcan vs Mackenzie McDonald

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Alex Molcan vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Molcan locks horns with Mackenzie McDonald in the first round in Montreal

Alex Molcan will square off against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Monday.

Molcan has been on the rise this season, amassing 25 wins from 43 matches and scoring second-place finishes at the Marrakech Open and the Lyon Open. He also reached the semifinals most recently in Hamburg.

The Slovakian defeated the likes of Borna Coric and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the last four but couldn't get over the line against in-form Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in Hamburg. He'll be entering Montreal on the back of a second-round exit at the Croatia Open, where he lost out to Roberto Carballes Baena 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in an absorbing three-set encounter.

Mackenzie McDonald, on the other hand, has had a mediocre season so far, picking up 17 wins from 38 matches, including a quarterfinal appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He also reached the third round at Roland Garros in Paris before losing to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The American will be entering the Canadian Open on the back of early exits at Wimbledon, the Atlanta Open, and the Citi Open. After losing to Jenson Brooksby in the second round in Atlanta, he couldn't fend off Finnish tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round in Washington DC.

Alex Molcan vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Molcan and McDonald have never faced each other before. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Alex Molcan vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Molcan +120 +2.5(-135) Over 22.5(-130) Mackenzie McDonald -155 -2.5(-105) Under 22.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alex Molcan vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Molcan will be the slight favorite heading into this contest considering his strong performances on the main tour. He has already defeated established opponents such as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, David Goffin, and Karen Khachanov this year.

The Slovakian brings a lot of energy to the court and has a great balance to his overall game. He possesses powerful groundstrokes on both ends of the court, and makes life further difficult for his opponents with disguised drop shots and backhand slices. During rallies, he has the uncanny ability to make use of the full width of the court to gain the advantage.

McDonald will need to be on his toes and stay alert to Molcan's crafty gameplay. Although he's put up decent performances against players like Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner in the past, he is yet to register a big win and make a significant impact in any tournament. The American should look to play his shots and apply as much pressure as he can on his opponent from the get go.

Molcan will be up against a high-intensity player who'll be desperate to bag a few wins under his belt. However, the 24-year-old should be able to overpower McDonald and begin his hardcourt season with a win.

Pick: Alex Molcan to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far