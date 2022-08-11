Canadian Open 2022: Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixtures: Alison Riske-Amritraj and Yulia Putintseva

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Date: August 11, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Alison Riske-Amritraj will face Yulia Putitseva in the third round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Thursday.

Riske-Amritraj had a good start to the season, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open this year. Currently ranked No 35, Riske-Amritraj seems to be finding her footing in the second half of the year. She upset 16th seed Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round of the 2022 Canadian Open.

The American won the first set in a tiebreak, but seemed completely overwhelmed as Ostapenko won the next set 6-0. It was in the final set that Riske-Amritraj fought back, closing out the match 7-6(2), 6-0, 7-5.

Riske-Amritraj at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Riske-Amritraj now faces 46th ranked Yulia Putitseva. The Kazakh player has not made it to any of the Grand Slams this year, playing primarily in Europe, where she reached the semi-finals of the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Putinseva won the previous round in a walkover match against fourth-seeded Paula Badosa. Badosa was forced to pull out of the match due to muscle cramps.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Earlier in the day, Paula Badosa retired due to muscle cramping.



#NBO22 Ons Jabeur forced to retire due to abdominal pain.Earlier in the day, Paula Badosa retired due to muscle cramping. Ons Jabeur forced to retire due to abdominal pain. Earlier in the day, Paula Badosa retired due to muscle cramping. #NBO22

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Riske-Amritraj and Putintseva have faced each other five times in the past and their head-to-head stands at 3-2 in Riske-Amritraj's favor.

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Matches (over and under) Alison Riske-Amritraj +100 +1.5 (-125) -135 (over) Yulia Putintseva -130 -1.5 (-110) -105 (under)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Riske-Amritraj's confidence is sure to be high after her win over Ostapenko in the second round. She is an aggressive player, often attacking and forcing her opponents to play defense. However, she would have to do more than solely rely on her power and come up with varying tactics to keep Putinseva on her feet.

Interestingly, Putintseva is also an aggressive player, often relying on her powerful groundstrokes to make inroads against opponents. While she doesn't have the tallest stature on the WTA tour, she packs a powerful serve that's very effective. She landed 78% of her first serves and served two aces against Badosa.

Riske-Amritraj has been in excellent form and the North American hardcourts suit her game very well. If she starts strong and disrupts the Kazakh player's rhythm early on in the match, she'll be the favorite to reach the quarterfinals.

Pick: Riske-Amritraj to win in three sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan