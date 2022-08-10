Canadian Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans

Date: August 10, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans preview

Rublev looks on during a match

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Dan Evans in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Rublev has had an impressive season, winning 35 out of 47 matches. The World No. 8 started the year with a third-round exit at the hands of Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. He followed it up with a semifinal run in Rotterdam, where he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

But within a week, the Russian had his revenge, beating the Canadian in the final of the Open 13 in Marseille. Next up was another title-winning run at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Rublev's glorious run continued at Indian Wells, where he made the semifinals.

Rublev won his third title of the season by beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Serbia Open in Belgrade. At Roland Garros, he once again fell to Cilic in a five-set thriller in the quarterfinals.

Rublev was stunned by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the semifinals of the Citi Open last week.

Dan Evans, meanwhile, has had a solid season, with one title to his name at the Nottingham Challenger. The Brit also fell to Nishioka at the Citi Open in a hard-fought three-set match. Evans advanced to the second round of the Canadian Open with a three-set win over Filip Krajinovic.

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The pair have met five times before, with Rublev edging the head-to-head 3-2. Their most recent encounter came at this year's Madrid Open, with Rublev getting the win in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Andrey Rublev -275 -3.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-110) Dan Evans +210 -3.5 (+125) Under 22.5 (-125)

Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans prediction

Evans at the Citi Open - Day 6

Rublev is the clear favorite heading into the match.

The Russian is an aggressive baseliner with a heavy two-handed backhand. While his forehand is also powerful, he tends to hit it without much spin. Rublev is extremely hard to stop once he finds his groove and settles into his work.

Evans does not possess as much power as Rublev, but he more than makes up for it with his consistent groundstrokes and variety. The Brit has a never-say-die attitude and often punches above his weight.

That said, Rublev is likely to have too much firepower for Evans to handle.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

