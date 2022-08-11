Canadian Open 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Belinda Bencic vs (8) Garbine Muguruza.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 11, 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza preview

World No. 12 Belinda Bencic will square off against eighth seed Garbina Muguruza on Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto.

Having tested positive for COVID-19 in December, Bencic struggled in the first few weeks of the new season before regaining her confidence with a semifinal run in Miami. The 12th seed then did even better the following week in Charleston, winning her maiden title on clay.

She went on to reach yet another final this season in Berlin, in addition to making the quarterfinals in Den Bosch and Lausanne.

The Canadian Open is the Swiss' first tournament of the ongoing US Open Series. Bencic began her campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Tereza Martincova to set up a second-round clash with three-time champion Serena Williams.

She beat Williams 6-2, 6-4 in what was the American legend's final match at the Canadian Open before her impending retirement.

Belinda Bencic

@serenawilliams



Im so lucky that I was able to step on the same court with you so many times Greatest Of All Time

The 25-year-old will be eager to continue her winning run at a tournament she won back in 2015.

Garbine Muguruza in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

WTA Finals champion Garbine Muguruza has had a poor season so far. Injury issues and inconsistency haven't allowed the two-time Grand Slam champion to build on the form she showed last season that saw her win three titles.

In 12 tournaments so far this year, the Spaniard has made the quarterfinals just twice. Muguruza is desperately looking to get some wins under her belt this week in Toronto before heading to the US Open later this month.

José Morgado



Muguruza *really* needed that.



Gets Bencic tomorrow. Garbiñe Muguruza avenges her Roland Garros loss vs. Kaia Kanepi, coming back from a break down in the 2nd set to beat the Estonian 6-4, 6-4 and reach the last 16 in Toronto.Muguruza *really* needed that.Gets Bencic tomorrow.

The former World No. 1 began her Canadian Open challenge with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday. She has to maintain her focus and form if she wants to knock out Bencic in her upcoming match.

Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza head-to-head

Bencic and Muguruza are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head. While Bencic won their first meeting in Tokyo in 2015, the Spaniard came out on top in straight sets at the same venue three years later.

Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Belinda Bencic -200 -3.5 (-106) Under 21.5 (-120) Garbine Muguruza +175 +3.5 (-121) Over 21.5 (+100)



Belinda Bencic vs Garbine Muguruza prediction

Bencic during her second-round match at the National Bank Open Toronto

Bencic and Muguruza are at opposite ends of the spectrum with respect to their form this season. While the Spaniard hasn't overcome the quarterfinal hurdle in any tournament so far this year, Bencic has been to two finals, winning one.

The fact that Bencic is a former winner here further tilts the balance in her favor. The 2019 US Open semifinalist has controlled both her matches beautifully so far in Toronto this week, not allowing her opponents to settle in.

Bencic has been striking the ball well, keeping up the pressure on return, which has paid her rich dividends this week. Against Williams, she also served eight aces and saved the only break point she faced while breaking the American's serve thrice.

Muguruza, on the other hand, produced two aces against Kanepi and also coughed up five double faults. The former World No. 1 faced as many as 12 break points against the Estonian, which doesn't bode well for her ahead of her meeting with Bencic.

Although Muguruza was able to find a way to finish in straight sets against Kanepi, her next opponent will present a different ballgame altogether. With Bencic returning excellently, the Spaniard will be under pressure if she doesn't put up a commendable serving performance.

If Bencic sneaks an early break of serve, Muguruza might not be able to get back into the match as her opponent is bound to dominate proceedings.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.

