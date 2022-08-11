Canadian Open 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixtures: Bianca Andreescu vs Qinwen Zheng

Date: August 11, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Biance Andreescu vs Qinwen Zheng preview

Bianca Andreescu is all set to take on Qinwen Zheng in the third round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Thursday.

Zheng in action at the Canadian Open in Toronto

World No. 51 Zheng registered a big win in a walkover match against fifth seed Ons Jabeur 6-1, 2-1. The Tunisian was forced to retire after suffering from abdominal pain, allowing Zheng to reach the third round in Toronto.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Earlier in the day, Paula Badosa retired due to muscle cramping.



#NBO22 Ons Jabeur forced to retire due to abdominal pain.Earlier in the day, Paula Badosa retired due to muscle cramping. Ons Jabeur forced to retire due to abdominal pain. Earlier in the day, Paula Badosa retired due to muscle cramping. #NBO22

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old reached the third round of Wimbledon and the fourth round of Roland Garros before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in three sets.

Meanwhile, home favorite Bianca Andreescu reached the third round after winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

Andreescu has not had a particularly good year, especially in Grand Slams, with the Canadian losing in the second round of Roland Garros and Wimbledon. She made her comeback on the WTA tour in Stuttgart earlier in April after being on the sidelines since October 2021.

However, the 2019 US Open champion did make it to the final at the WTA 250 Bad Homburg Open this year, where she lost to Caroline Garcia.

Biance Andreescu vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

Andreescu and Zheng have not faced each other on court yet, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Biance Andreescu vs Qinwen Zheng odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Bianca Andreescu -185 -3.5 (+100) -120 (over) Qinwen Zheng +140 +3.5 (-140) -115 (under)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Biance Andreescu vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Bianca Andreescu at the National Bank Open in Toronto

Bianca Andreescu brings power to the court, preferring to hit from the baseline. However, her game should not be mistaken for sheer power hitting from the baseline.

Andreescu adds a lot of variety to her shots during the match, making it hard for her opponents to read and anticipate her and is swift enough to cover the entire court, with her game being a balance of power and tactics.

Zheng is young and she too is full of power. This is her first successful professional tennis season, after playing in the Juniors Championships in 2019 and the pandemic derailing her debut in 2020 and 2021.

The Chinese native's game seems to be more suited to hardcourts and her recent form makes her a formidable opponent for Andreescu, who hasn't been very consistent and has struggled with injuries. If Zheng starts off strong and keeps her compsure, she'll likely reach the quarterfinals in Toronto.

Pick: Zheng to win in three sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan