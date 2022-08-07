Canadian Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima preview

cinch Championships - Previews

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie will square off against Brandon Nakashima in the first round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Norrie has been on the rise this season, amassing 35 wins from 51 matches and winning titles at the Delray Beach Open and Lyon Open. He finished runner-up at Acapulco and also reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

The Brit is currently competing at the Los Cabos Open and is through to the finals of the ATP 250 event in Mexico. He defeated the likes of Chun Hsin Tseng, Radu Albot, and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach his fourth final of the season. Norrie will battle it out against World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev for the title on Sunday.

ATP Tour @atptour nd time in Los Cabos final!



takes out Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for a spot in the final at



#ATC2022 nd time in Los Cabos final! @cam_norrie takes out Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for a spot in the final at @AbiertoLosCabos 2⃣nd time in Los Cabos final! 🇲🇽@cam_norrie takes out Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 for a spot in the final at @AbiertoLosCabos 🙌#ATC2022 https://t.co/ABseTnEeHa

After a shaky start to the season, Brandon Nakashima has picked up form in the last few months. He reached the quarterfinals at the Sydney International, Rosmalen Grass Court Championship, Atlanta Open, and most recently the Los Cabos Open.

The American picked up solid wins over Kaichi Uchida and Max Purcell in the first two rounds but couldn't see off a challenge from Miomir Kecmanovic in the last eight. He was outfoxed by the Serbian 6-2, 6-4 in Mexico.

José Morgado @josemorgado Miomir Kecmanovic beats 2021 runner up Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals in Los Cabos. First SF since Munich in april.



Getting closer to the top 30. Miomir Kecmanovic beats 2021 runner up Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals in Los Cabos. First SF since Munich in april. Getting closer to the top 30.

Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Norrie leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Nakashima. He defeated the American most recently at the Eastbourne International 6-4, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Cameron Norrie Brandon Nakashima

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.(to be updated)

Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Norrie will be the overwhelming favorite to win this bout. He's made a significant impact in most of the tournaments in 2022 and will be looking to continue his potent run of form.

The Brit has made positive adjustments to his game in the last few months and has become a player with a strong winning mentality. He's won nine out of his last 10 matches in all competitions and has a chance at picking up his third title of the season in Mexico.

Nakashima has also started to convert his performances into noteworthy wins in the last few months. He pleasantly surprised his critics by reaching the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time in his career. It'll be interesting to see if he can match up to Norrie's attacking prowess from the baseline.

The ninth seed will be up against a hard worker on the court who sticks to the basics and relies on his strong defensive skills. He should be able to use his composed gameplay and creative shot-making skills to get past the American and secure his place in the second round.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far