Canadian Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match timing: 11 am ET, 3 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Australian Open

After a first-round bye, World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz will take on Tommy Paul in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has been on a roll this season and has scaled new heights with his incredible results. He started with a third-round loss at the Australian Open, but followed it up with his first title of the year at the Rio Open.

Alcaraz lost to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters. He then claimed his second title of the year at the Miami Open. It was his maiden Masters 1000 title and first on hardcourts. The Spaniard was stunned by Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, but rebounded by winning the Madrid Open.

Alcaraz reached his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open, while making it to the fourth round of Wimbledon. He reached back-to-back finals at the Hamburg Open and the Croatia Open, but lost to Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner respectively.

Alcaraz currently sits at a career-high ranking of World No. 4. He is making his debut at the Canadian Open.

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Australian Open

Tommy Paul lost to Nick Kyrgios in the first round of the Citi Open last week. He kicked off his Canadian Open challenge against Vasek Pospisil in the first round. The American started the match by breaking his opponent's serve and going 2-0 up. He maintained the lead until the end of the set. The 25-year-old had to save three break points before he was able to serve out the opening set.

Paul started the second set by again securing a 2-0 lead. Pospisil tried to get back into the match, but was unable to make any inroads. The American remained steady and maintained his lead. He closed out the match soon enough, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Carlos Alcaraz -450 +1.5 (-1200) Over 21.5 (-120) Tommy Paul +310 -1.5 (+550) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMG)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul prediction

Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Open

Both players are enjoying a career-best season so far. However, Alcaraz has been way ahead of Paul throughout the year and has achieved far more. While the American's record for the year stands at 25-19, the teenager has notched up an impressive 42-7 win-loss record.

Paul did quite well in his first-round match against Pospisil. He didn't lose serve even once and won a decent number of points on his first serve. He hit eight winners and 10 unforced errors in all. But the 25-year-old will need to step up his game going forward.

Paul simply can't rely on his powerful groundstrokes to outhit his opponent, as Alcaraz can easily match him in that department. The teenager's court coverage is insanely good and it's difficult to get anything past him. The Spaniard is also a capable server and is able to mix it up quite well to keep his opponent's guessing.

Paul's record against top-10 players isn't very good (4-9). All things considered, this should be an easy victory for Alcaraz.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala