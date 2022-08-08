Canadian Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Coco Gauff vs Madison Brengle

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Date: August 9, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Coco Gauff vs Madison Brengle preview

Gauff at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Tenth seed Coco Gauff will square off against Madison Brengle in the first round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Gauff has been on the rise this season, garnering 27 wins from 41 matches, including a runner-up finish at the French Open, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She also reached the semifinals at the Adelaide International Down Under and at the bett1open in Berlin.

The American will enter Toronto on the back of a third-round exit at Wimbledon followed by a quarterfinal finish at the Silicon Valley Classic. She was ousted by Amanda Anisimova in three sets at the SW19 and Paula Badosa in straight sets at the San Jose University Campus.

Madison Brengle, on the other hand, has amassed 18 wins from 37 matches this season. She made quarterfinal appearances at the Adelaide International, L'Open 35 De Siant Malo and the ITF W100 in Surbiton. The 32-year-old couldn't get past the second round at the Australian Open and the French Open. She was defeated by Naomi Osaka in Melbourne and Aryna Sabalenka in Paris.

Brengle entered Toronto on the back of early exits at Eastbourne International, Wimbledon, and the Citi Open. She picked up hard-fought wins over Elsa Jaquemot and Christina McHale in the qualifiers to enter the main draw in Toronto for the first time since 2016.

Coco Gauff vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Brengle. She defeated her at the 2022 Italian Open in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs Madison Brengle odds

Coco Gauff vs Madison Brengle prediction

Coco Gauff will be the favorite to begin her campaign with a win in Toronto. She has shown significant improvement on the court in the last two years and is shaping up to be a top player on the women's tour.

The 18-year-old has a powerful presence on the court and a solid overall game. She can convert defense into offense in the blink of an eye thanks to her agile movement and quick desicion-making.

Brengle snapped her six-match losing streak in the qualifiers and has a bit of momentum on her side. Her game is built around counter-punching and outlasting her opponents in long rallies while waiting for her competitors to make an error, which makes her an ideal match to Gauff, at least on paper.

The 32-year-old is yet to beat a top-10 opponent this season and faces a tough task in the first round. Her American compatriot has been one of the most in-form players for a few months and is playing at a much higher level at the moment. Gauff should be able to continue her rich vein of form and secure her place in the next round.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

