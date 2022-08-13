Canadian Open 2022: Dan Evans vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Dan Evans vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 13, 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match Timing: Not before 8n pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 5: 30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Dan Evans vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Pablo Carreno Busta is yet to drop a set in Montreal

Pablo Carreno Busta will take on Dan Evans in the semifinals of the Canadian Open on Saturday.

Carreno Busta has won 26 out of 43 matches so far this season, with his best result being the runner-up finish at the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

He started the Canadian Open with a shock 6-3, 6-2 win over Matteo Berrettini in the opening round and followed it up with a 6-0, 6-3 thrashing of Holger Rune.

The 31-year-old then stunned tenth seed Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-4 to seal his place in the quarterfinals, where he defeated Jack Draper 7-6(4), 6-1 to reach the semifinals.

LTA @the_LTA



After reaching his 1st



#BackTheBrits Jack Draper's dream run ends in MontrealAfter reaching his 1st @atptour Masters quarter-final Jack lost out to Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(4), 6-1 Jack Draper's dream run ends in MontrealAfter reaching his 1st @atptour Masters quarter-final Jack lost out to Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(4), 6-1#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 https://t.co/qPETxcGjKD

Evans had a tough start to the tournament, beating Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 in a hard-fought contest. The Brit then scripted one of the upsets of the competition by defeating fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 before triumphing 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-5 over tenth seed Taylor Fritz to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, he came back from a set down to defeat Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal on hardcourts.

ATP Tour @atptour



Dan Evans defeats Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure his spot into the last .



@OBNmontreal | #OBN22 VictoriousDan Evans defeats Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure his spot into the last Victorious 😤Dan Evans defeats Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure his spot into the last 4️⃣.@OBNmontreal | #OBN22 https://t.co/cRk41hZ3ah

Dan Evans vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they are yet to lock horns. The winner of their upcoming match will face either fourth seed Casper Ruud or eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Canadian Open.

Dan Evans vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Dan Evans -250 -1.5 (+100) Over 20.5 (-165) Pablo Carreno Busta +195 +1.5 (-140) Under 21.6 (+120)

(All odds are sourced by Betmgm)

Dan Evans vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Carreno Busta has been outstanding at the Canadian Open so far and will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Evans should not be written off as he has beaten pretty good players like Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz to reach the semifinals.

Both players adopt a slightly cautious style of play and love to wear down their opponents by prolonging rallies. Carreno Busta's groundstrokes are relatively more powerful and he could trouble Evans from the baseline.

The Brit will look to disrupt the pace of points using his slices. He is a decent server but will have to try to lower his double-fault count, having served ten of those in his last two matches.

In the end, it may come down to whichever player remains more composed on the court. Evans has been outstanding in Montreal but given Carreno Busta's current form, the Spaniard will most probably get the win and reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.

Pick: Carreno Busta to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh