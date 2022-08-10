Canadian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match Timing: Not before 1 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 10:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Daniil Medvedev won the Los Cabos Open

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will take on Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

The Russian has won 31 out of 41 matches so far this season, with his first title coming at the Los Cabos Open where he didn't drop a set.

Medvedev beat Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-3 before defeating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-2 to set up a semifinal clash against fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic. The 26-year-old beat Kecmanovic 7-6(0), 6-1 to reach the final where he defeated reigning champion Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0.

Medvedev reached the final of the Australian Open earlier in the year before losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has had an impressive season, winning 28 out of 35 matches. The Aussie reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters, but it was during the grass-court season that he really started to turn it on.

Kyrgios made back-to-back semifinals on grass before reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets. The Aussie then competed at the Citi Open and won it by beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

The 27-year-old kicked off his Canadian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Sebastian Baez.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Kyrgios currently leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Medvedev. The first meeting between the two came in the opening round of the Italian Open in 2019, with the Australian winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Kyrgios then beat Medvedev 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in the final of the Citi Open that year. However, the Russian got the better of him when they locked horns in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open.

The winner will face either 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Alex de Minaur in the last 16 of the Canadian Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -175 -1.5 (+135) To be updated Nick Kyrgios +135 +1.5 (-190) To be updated

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Medvedev is arguably the best player in the world on hardcourt, but Kyrgios has been in sensational form of late, making this a mouth-watering contest.

Medvedev's return game will be put to the test as he will be up against one of the best, if not the best, servers on tour. But the Russian's unorthodox style and ability to mix things up causes problems for most opponents. He moves swiftly across the court and his long reach makes it difficult to hit past him.

Kyrgios is in a purple patch at the moment. He will continue to serve big and be aggressive in return games. However, against an opponent of Medvedev's class, it will be difficult for Kyrgios to break serve. If he lets up on his own serve, it could spell curtains for the Aussie.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.

