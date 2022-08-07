Canadian Open 2022: Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Kasatkina at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Eleventh seed Daria Kasatkina will lock horns with Bianca Andreescu in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Kasatkina has had a terrific season so far, chalking up 31 wins from 45 matches. She has made semifinal appearances at the Sydney International, Melbourne Summer Set, Italian Open, and Roland Garros. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Bad Homburg Open, where she lost to her next opponent Bianca Andreescu.

The Russian is currently competing at the Silicon Valley Classic and is through to her first final on the main tour in 2022. She picked up dominant wins over Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, and Paula Badosa and will square off against Shelby Rogers in the summit clash.

WTARussians @WTArussians Daria Kasatkina claims her fourth Top 5 win of the year after defeating Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the Silicon Valley Classic!



She soars into her first final of 2022 and will be ranked No.3 in the Race to the WTA Finals on Monday! Daria Kasatkina claims her fourth Top 5 win of the year after defeating Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the Silicon Valley Classic!She soars into her first final of 2022 and will be ranked No.3 in the Race to the WTA Finals on Monday! https://t.co/9PqVgSYEM7

Bianca Andreescu, on the other hand, joined the singles tour in April after a six-month break due to personal reasons. The Canadian has garnered 12 wins from 20 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany. She also made the quarterfinals at the Italian Open.

The former World No. 4 will enter the Canadian Open on the back of a second-round exit at Wimbledon followed by a first-round loss at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Caroline Cameron @SNCaroline Good news for Canadian tennis fans as Bianca Andreescu shares this on Instagram: Good news for Canadian tennis fans as Bianca Andreescu shares this on Instagram: https://t.co/nhibe7s0sB

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

Andreescu leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 2-0. Their most recent meeting came at the 2022 Bad Homburg Open, where the Canadian won 6-4, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over & under) Daria Kasatkina +110 -0.5 (+110) Over 21.5 (-120) Bianca Andreescu -140 +0.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daria Kasatkina vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Although Kasatkina has lost her previous matches against Andreescu, she'll be the favorite heading into the contest.

Kasatkina has a decent record on hardcourts this season, winning 68% of her matches. The Russian uses guile and finesse to outsmart her opponents. She generally stands well behind the baseline and uses her heavy topspin forehand to dictate rallies.

Andreescu possesses a solid overall game, but hasn't been able to hit the heights of 2019 since her return. She will look to be aggressive right from the get-go and keep the Russian firmly on the backfoot. But this is easier said than done, especially considering Kasatkina's current form.

Kasatkina has played some of the best tennis of her career this season and should be able to secure her first win over the Canadian.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

