Canadian Open 2022 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie, Jannik Sinner vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Day four of the 2022 Canadian Open will see several top players in action in the last 16 stage of the competition. Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face ninth seed Cameron Norrie, while Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Pablo Carreno Busta.

There is also an all-Australian clash featuring Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur. Casper Ruud will also look to book his place in the quarterfinals when he goes up against 14th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

With some exciting tennis action ahead of us, let’s take a look at the predictions for Day 4 of the men's singles tournament at the Canadian Open.

#1. Felix Auger-Aliassime (-125) vs Cameron Norrie (+100)

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Cameron Norrie for a place in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. The two met at the Los Cabos Open last week with the latter coming out on top in three sets.

This match promises to be a thrilling encounter and it will be very difficult to separate the two players. Auger-Aliassime, who leads 4-1 in the head-to-head against Norrie, will also have the crowd on his side.

While the Brit can make things difficult for him, the Canadian might just manage to win and reach the quarterfinals.

Predicted winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets (+320) via Oddschecker.

#2. Jannik Sinner (-225) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (+175)

This is another very exciting match to look forward to on Day 4 of the Canadian Open. Sinner has been in fine form lately while Carreno Busta has looked strong in his first two matches. The Spaniard beat Matteo Berrettini in the first round and is capable of making things difficult for Sinner.

Having won his first title at Umag recently, the Italian will look to have a good run in Montreal. While he had to grind out a win against Adrian Mannarino, he is more than capable of putting up a good showing against Carreno Busta and should manage to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner in three sets (+275) via Oddschecker.

#3. Casper Ruud (-135) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (+105)

Fourth seed Casper Ruud will take on the experienced Roberto Bautista Agut in the last 16 of the Canadian Open. While the Norwegian is the higher-ranked player, the Spaniard has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head over him.

Both players have good defensive skills but Ruud has a bit more aggression than Bautista Agut which this might be decisive. The Spaniard has won six matches in a row but there is a good chance his streak could come to an end at the hands of the World No. 7.

Predicted winner: Casper Ruud in straight sets (+170) via Oddschecker.

#4. Nick Kyrgios (-250) vs Alex de Minaur (+185)

This all-Australian clash will be one to look out for on Day 4 of the Canadian Open. Kyrgios has been in sensational form of late and will be heavily favored to win the match, especially after his win over Daniil Medvedev. However, speed demon Alex de Minaur is capable of giving his compatriot a run for his money.

In what will be the very first meeting between the two, it will be interesting to see how De Minaur's counterpunching and athleticism match up to Kyrgios' intensity.

Given Kyrgios' form, he should be able to get the win and reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Predicted winner: Nick Kyrgios in three sets (+280) via Oddschecker.

#5. Marin Cilic (-150) vs Tommy Paul (+120)

13th seed Marin Cilic will face Tommy Paul in the last 16 of the Canadian Open. Having pulled out of Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19, the Croat is back in action for the first time since the Queen's Club Championships.

Cilic has started his Montreal campaign well, securing wins over compatriots Borna Coric and Karen Khachanov with identical 6-3, 6-2 scorelines.

Paul will enter the match with a lot of confidence after scripting possibly the upset of the tournament when he beat second seed Carlos Alcaraz. However, the experienced Cilic should be able to get the better of him and progress to the next round.

Predicted winner: Marin Cilic in three sets (+300) via Oddschecker.

#6. Hubert Hurkacz (-450) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (+300)

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Albert Ramos-Vinolas for a place in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. The Pole made it to the last 16 after defeating Emil Ruusuvuori in three sets while the Spaniard ousted 12th seed Diego Schwartzman.

Ramos-Vinolas will take a lot of heart from that victory and he is capable of giving Hurkacz a tough fight. That said, the 25-year-old Hurkacz is a relatively better player on hardcourts compared to the Spaniard and should be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets (-150) via Oddschecker.

#7. Taylor Fritz (-220) vs Dan Evans (+170)

Tenth seed Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Dan Evans in the last 16 of the Canadian Open. The former beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the second round while the Brit stunned fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

The two met at the Citi Open last week with Evans winning after Fritz was forced to retire after he collapsed from exhaustion due to the hot and humid conditions in Washington. The Brit will gain a lot of confidence from defeating Rublev but Fritz will most likely come out on top given his form.

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz in straight sets (+115) via Oddschecker.

