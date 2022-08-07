Canadian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Camila Giorgi

Date: 8 August 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Girogi preview

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2022 Citi Open

Ninth seed Emma Raducanu will face Italy's Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Open in Toronto on August 8.

The Brit has had a tough start to her season. Raducanu faced early exits in all three Grand Slams of the year, not going past the second round in any of them. Overall, she has won just 11 matches out of the 24 she has featured in so far this year.

The World No. 10 rose to fame after lifting the US Open in 2021 but has shown little to no signs of replicating her form since then. In her last outing at the Citi Open, the teenager lost to Ludmilla Samsonova 6(6)- 7, 1-6 in the quarterfinals.

With a win percentage of just 46% in 2022, the reigning US Open champion will be aiming to play herself back into form before showing up at Flushing Meadows later this month to defend her title.

Playing against her in the opener in Canada is defending champion Camila Giorgi. The 30-year-old is coming off after a disappointing outing at the Silicon Valley Classic, where she fell in the first round to Veronika Kudermetova.

The World No. 29, who has a 13-12 win/loss record in 2022, started the season rather well, reaching the third round at the Australian Open. However, her run was cut short by eventual winner Ashleigh Barty with a straight-sets demolition job.

The 2021 Olympic quarterfinalist had impressive outings at the French Open, progressing as far as the fourth round before losing to Daria Kasatkina. Giorgi performed well at the Birmingham Classic as well, where she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals.

She replicated her form at the Eastbourne International the following week, as she reached the semifinals of the grass tournament before being overpowered by Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

At Wimbledon, however, the World No. 29 faced a first-round exit at the hands of Magdalena Frech. As she enters the Canadian Open, therefore, the defending champion will be on a three-match losing streak.

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Girogi head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Raducanu and Giorgi on the WTA Tour, meaning their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Emma Raducanu Camila Giorgi

Emma Raducanu vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Tournament wins have eluded the Brit since her triumph at last year's Flushing Meadows. Emma Raducanu has seemingly struggled to reach the penultimate stage of tournaments despite starting off with good confidence. However, she has shown signs of improvement in her overall play, and is more in control of her rallies now.

Most importantly, the teenager has to stay calm at the end of her matches and not get carried away. Earlier at the Citi Open, she snatched a comfortable victory over Camila Osorio despite the unfavorable weather conditions -- a testament to her grit and determination that she will need in heaps against the Italian.

Emma Raducanu Fans @RaducanuNews at the and will play defending champion Camila Giorgi in the 1st round. This match is scheduled for Monday or Tuesday



The 1st seed Emma can meet is No.7 seed Jessica Pegula in R3



#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu | #NBO22 Emma is seededat the @NBOtoronto and will play defending champion Camila Giorgiin the 1st round. This match is scheduled for Monday or TuesdayThe 1st seed Emma can meet is No.7 seed Jessica Pegulain R3 Emma is seeded 9⃣ at the @NBOtoronto 🇨🇦🍁 and will play defending champion Camila Giorgi 🇮🇹 in the 1st round. This match is scheduled for Monday or TuesdayThe 1st seed Emma can meet is No.7 seed Jessica Pegula 🇺🇸 in R3#Raducanu | #EmmaRaducanu | #NBO22 https://t.co/pT4SEyPX9B

Meanwhile, Giorgi is known to be a very big hitter of the ball and is not afraid to take risks with her aggressive baseline play. Raducanu, in contrast, is pretty swift on the court and has shown the ability to squeeze shots from tight angles, with her quick feet also enabling her to move across the court with ease.

Given that the Italian has a very average return technique, Raducanu can trap her in one corner with an accurate serve. But the World No. 10 has to be careful with her forehand shot selection on Monday.

In her last match, the Brit had just one ace as compared to nine from her opponent Samsonova. Giorgi, on the other hand, had 14 double faults in her last outing against Kudermetova, something Raducanu will surely keep in mind.

Although the World No. 29 is the defending champion, the British teenager has had the better run of form in recent times and will find herself the favorite to proceed to the next round.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far