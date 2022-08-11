Canadian Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (9) Cameron Norrie.

Date: August 11, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm ET, 8 pm GMT and 1:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on World No. 11 Cameron Norrie in the third round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime received a first-round bye, following which he was up against Yoshihito Nishioka, who finished as the runner-up at the Citi Open over the weekend. The two traded service breaks midway through the opening set, but remained steady on serve until the tiebreak.

Auger-Aliassime came out on top in the ensuing tiebreak, though he needed four set points to clinch the set. He had five break point chances at the start of the second set, but Nishioka managed to save them all. The Canadian was then able to secure a break of serve in the fifth game to lead 3-2.

Auger-Aliassime then held a couple of match points on Nishioka's serve at 5-3, but was unable to get the job done. Nevertheless, he closed out the proceedings in the following game by serving it out to win 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Félix AugerAliassime @felixtennis 🏽



Montréal, tu es unique 🏽



The show continues… see you tomorrow night 🏽

#ALLEZ



📸: Montréal, you are one of a kindMontréal, tu es uniqueThe show continues… see you tomorrow night📸: @OBNmontreal | Mina Panagiotakis Montréal, you are one of a kind🙌🏽❤️Montréal, tu es unique 🙌🏽❤️The show continues… see you tomorrow night 🌃👊🏽 #ALLEZ 📸: @OBNmontreal | Mina Panagiotakis https://t.co/BUBCJO3j3v

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Cameron Norrie eased past Brandon Nakashima in the first round in straight sets, setting up a second round clash with Botic van de Zandschulp. The opening set was rather one-sided, with the Brit dishing out a breadstick to win it.

Norrie snagged a break at the start of the second set to go 2-0 up. His opponent managed to hold serve after that, but the Brit won three games in a row to further extend his lead to 5-1. The 26-year old faced a minor hiccup while trying to close out the match.

Norrie had to save a break point before successfully serving out the match to win 6-1, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

The two have faced off five times before, with Auger-Aliassime leading 4-1 in their head-to-head. Norrie scored his first win over the Canadian at last week's Los Cabos Open, defeating him in three sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -125 -1.5 (+175) Over 22.5 (-130) Cameron Norrie +100 +1.5 (-250) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open.

Norrie has been in great form this week. He hasn't dropped serve even once in his two matches. The Brit has been hitting the ball quite well and scored a commanding win in the second round over van de Zandschulp.

Auger-Aliassime too made a pretty good start to his campaign. His serve was excellent, as he hammered 17 aces. He had a high winner count at 39, but almost matched it with the number of unforced errors he committed (33).

This will be the fourth meeting between the duo this year. Norrie finally got the better of the Canadian at last week's Los Cabos Open after losing all four previous match-ups. The pair are familiar with each other's game and will head into this encounter knowing what to expect.

Norrie was able to do quite well on return against Auger-Aliassime last week. The Brit will need to replicate that once more if he wants a shot at winning against the last Canadian in the draw. As for the 22-year old, he'll need to figure out a way to keep the points shot as prolonged rallies are only going to benefit Norrie.

Both players have been quite consistent this year. Auger-Aliassime has done well against Norrie, but the Brit has stepped up his game in recent weeks and should be able to take down his younger opponent and reach the quarterfinals in Montreal.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan