Canadian Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime has won 32 matches so far this season

Sixth seed Felix-Auger Aliassime will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

The Canadian has won 32 out of 50 matches this season, winning his maiden ATP title at the Rotterdam Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Auger-Aliassime was instrumental in Canada winning the ATP Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Following an early exit at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, the World No. 9 entered the Los Cabos Open as the second seed. He reached the semifinals of the tournament by beating Juan Hernandez Serrano 6-3, 7-5 and Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6(3). However, the Canadian was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 by Cameron Norrie in the final four.

Nishioka has won 11 out of 22 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the final of the Citi Open last week. The Japanese made the last four of the ATP 500 tournament with wins over Jenson Brooksby, Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov and Dan Evans.

He then stunned top seed Andrey Rublev to set up a final clash against Nick Kyrgios. However, the Australian beat him 6-4, 6-3 to win the tournament. Nishioka's run in Washington saw him rise 42 places to 54th in the ATP rankings.

The 26-year-old reached the second round of the Canadian Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Benoit Paire.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Nishioka currently leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime. The Japanese won his first two meetings against the Canadian, which came at the 2019 Indian Wells Masters and the 2020 French Open.

However, Auger-Aliassime defeated Nishioka 6-3, 6-4 when they locked horns in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Bett1Hulks Championship in Cologne.

The winner will face either ninth seed Cameron Norrie or Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the last 16 of the Canadian Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Felix Auger-Aliassime -350 -1.5 (-125) Yoshihito Nishioka +240 +1.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Auger-Aliassime will come into the match as the favorite, but Nishioka should not be written off after his exploits at the Citi Open.

Auger-Aliassime will bank on his powerful serve and forehand to do most of the damage. He served 49 aces across his three matches at the Los Cabos Open and will hope to do much of the same against Nishioka.

The Japanese isn't the biggest striker on tour, but makes up for it with his speed and agility. Nishioka also has a deceptively good serve and is more than capable of going toe-to-toe from the baseline.

Nishioka was outdone by Kyrgios' raw power in the Citi Open final and it could be the same story here as well.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime in three sets.

