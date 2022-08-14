Canadian Open 2022 Final: Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.
Date: August 14, 2022.
Round: Final.
Venue: Montreal, Canada.
Category: ATP Masters 1000.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $5,926,545.
Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 1:30 am IST.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview
Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Canadian Open on Sunday.
Hurkacz has won 32 out of 45 matches this season, with his best result coming at the Halle Open where he beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. He also reached the semifinals of the Miami Masters before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.
Hurkacz started the Canadian Open by surviving scares from Emil Ruusuvuori (6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2) and Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(3)). He then defeated the in-form Nick Kyrgios 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 6-1 to seal his place in the semifinals, where he came back from a set down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Pablo Carreno Busta has won 27 out of 44 matches so far this season and reached his second final in Montreal on Saturday. He also made the title round at the Barcelona Open but lost to Carlos Alcaraz.
Carreno Busta started his campaign at the Canadian Open with an upset win over 11th seed Matteo Berrettini, 6-3, 6-2. He followed it up by thrashing Holger Rune 6-0, 6-3 and eliminating 10th seed Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-4.
In the quarterfinals, Carreno Busta overcame the talented Jack Draper before winning a thrilling encounter against Dan Evans, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2, to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is currently tied at 1-1. The first meeting between Hurkacz and Carreno Busta came in the last 16 of the 2021 Cincinnati Masters, with the latter winning 7-6(6), 7-6(3).
They locked horns again in the final of the Moselle Open and this time, the Pole came out on top, winning 7-6(2), 6-3.
Huracz will win his sixth ATP singles title and second at the Masters 1000 level if he triumphs on Sunday. Carreno Busta will clinch his seventh singles title if he comes out on top.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Hubert Hurkacz vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction
Hurkacz will enter the match as the favorite, but Carreno Busta is in the midst of a purple patch and beating him won't be easy. The Spaniard will take plenty of confidence from beating the likes of Berrettini and Sinner in Montreal this week.
Both players are counterpunchers who have plenty of stamina and can run all day long. Hurkacz has adopted a more aggressive approach this season and it has paid dividends. The Pole's serve is a massive weapon and earns him many free points. He is also a skilled volleyer and is more than competent at the net.
Carreno Busta might have to play more aggressively than he is accustomed to in order to counter Hurkackz. The Spaniard is a great defender and will attempt to put as many returns into play as possible and try to extend the rallies.
In the end, however, Hurkacz's massive serve and powerful ball striking might prove too hot to handle.
Pick: Hurkacz in three sets.