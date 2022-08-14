Canadian Open 2022 Final: Simona Halep vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Simona Halep vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 14, 2022

Round: Final.

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250.

Match timing: Not before 1:30 pm local time, 5:30 pm GMT, 11 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Simona Halep vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Simona Halep will look to win her ninth WTA 1000 title

Fifteenth seed Simona Halep will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final of the Canadian Open on Sunday.

Halep has had a season of resurgence, winning 37 out of 47 matches so far. She won the Melbourne Summer Set 1 and reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the Indian Wells Open. The Romanian entered the Canadian Open as the 15th seed and thrashed Donna Vekic 6-0, 6-2 in the first round.

She followed this up by beating Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-2 and Jil Teichmann 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals. The former World No. 1 then ousted 10th seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6(2) to set up a semi-final clash with seventh seed Jessica Pegula.

Halep fought back from a set down to beat the American 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach her first WTA 1000 final since the Italian Open in 2020.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



She awaits the winner of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova for her 42nd final, aiming to lift a 24th trophy



#Tennis #NBO22 #Halep #WTA 2 time Canadian Open Winner Simona Halep marches into her 4th final in the event as she defeats Jessica Pegula in a 3 set matchShe awaits the winner of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova for her 42nd final, aiming to lift a 24th trophy 2 time Canadian Open Winner Simona Halep marches into her 4th final in the event as she defeats Jessica Pegula in a 3 set match 💪She awaits the winner of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova for her 42nd final, aiming to lift a 24th trophy 🏆#Tennis #NBO22 #Halep #WTA https://t.co/30ZDTkexe4

Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has won 26 out of 39 matches this season, with two grass-court titles to her name. The Brazilian has been outstanding at the Canadian Open.

Haddad Maia started the tournament by defeating Martina Trevisan 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 and then triumphed 7-6(4), 6-1 over Leylah Fernandez to set up a last 16 clash against Iga Swiatek. She stunned the World No. 1, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to seal her place in the quarterfinals.

Haddad Maia then beat 12th seed Belinda Bencic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 before defeating 14th seed Karolina Pliskovsa 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach her maiden WTA 1000 final.

wta @WTA



Haddad Maia passes the Pliskova test, 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach her first WTA 1000 final!



#NBO22 VAMOS BIAHaddad Maia passes the Pliskova test, 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach her first WTA 1000 final! VAMOS BIA ⚡️🇧🇷 Haddad Maia passes the Pliskova test, 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach her first WTA 1000 final!#NBO22 https://t.co/KvJk6nyxO9

Simona Halep vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Halep currently leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Haddad Maia. The first meeting between the two came in the second round of Wimbledon in 2017, with the Romanian winning 7-5, 6-3.

They met again in the second round of this year's Australian Open, with Halep winning 6-2, 6-0. However, Haddad Maia managed to beat the former World No. 1 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 when they faced each other in the semifinals of the Birmingham Classic.

Halep will win her 24th singles title and ninth WTA 1000 title if she comes out on top on Sunday, while Haddad Maia will clinch her third tournament win if she triumphs.

Simona Halep vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Simona Halep -175 -1.5 (+125) Over 20.5 (-135) Beatriz Haddad Maia +150 +1.5 (-175) Under 20.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Simona Halep vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Halep will enter the match as the favorite, but Haddad Maia is capable of giving the Romanian a run for her money. The Brazilian won their last meeting and will be confident heading into the match, especially after impressive wins over Swiatek, Bencic and Pliskova this week.

Halep is in a rich vein of form. An aggressive counterpuncher, she moves swiftly across the court and can switch quickly from defense to attack. She will, however, have to keep her serve in check given that she served 10 double faults in her last match.

Haddad Maia has been solid on serve all week, winning 71.9% of points off her first serve (167 out of 232). The Brazilian possesses a solid forehand and isn't afraid to approach the net to finish points.

Both players have played great tennis of late, but Halep's experience in finals might make all the difference.

Pick: Halep to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala