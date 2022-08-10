Canadian Open 2022: Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head & prediction, ods and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (17) Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy
Date: August 10, 2022
Tournament: 2022 Canadian Open
Round: Second round (Round of 32)
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $5,926,545
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18
Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy Preview
Frenchman Gael Monfils is set to play against Maxime Cressy in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday.
With 12 wins and six losses, Monfils has had an average season so far. A right foot injury forced him to pull out of the 2022 Roland Garros, his home Major. Having been on the sidelines for the last few months, he's made a comeback in Montreal. Before this, he was last in action at the Madrid Masters in May, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round.
The 17th seed came through a hard-fought encounter against Pedro Martinez in the opening round. After winning the intense first set in a tie-breaker, Monfils allowed the Spaniard a way back by conceding the second set. The 35-year-old upped his game in the deciding set to clinch a 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2 win.
Cressy, meanwhile, has had a promising season so far, amassing 20 wins from 37 matches and winning his first ever ATP title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He also finished as the runner-up at the Melbourne Summer Set and Eastbourne International.
Cressy will enter Montreal on the back of a third-round exit at the Citi Open. After receiving a first-round bye in Washington, the 25-year-old put up a solid performance against Jack Sock to reach the third round, where he fell to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.
The American picked up a high-quality win over Russian Aslan Karatsev in his first-round match at the Canadian Open. He won in straight sets with the final score standing at 6-4, 6-4.
Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy head to head
Monfils and Cressy have never played each other on the ATP Tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.
Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy Odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy Prediction
Cressy has been in good form this season and has made deep runs in many tournaments. He follows the old-school serve-and-volley game style quite often and has a big serve due to his height. He won his last match in straight sets with an 83% first serve points won.
Monfils, on the other hand, is returning from a long injury break. He struggled a bit in his first-round win and his game style is quite contrary to Cressy's. He is quick and agile on the court, loves to pass someone coming into the net quite often and has a great return-of-serve percentage. The Frenchman is a good showman and is known for his trick shots, which might come in handy against Cressy.
Pick: Maxime Cressy to win in three sets.