Canadian Open 2022: Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head & prediction, ods and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy

Date: August 10, 2022

Tournament: 2022 Canadian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy Preview

Frenchman Gael Monfils is set to play against Maxime Cressy in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

With 12 wins and six losses, Monfils has had an average season so far. A right foot injury forced him to pull out of the 2022 Roland Garros, his home Major. Having been on the sidelines for the last few months, he's made a comeback in Montreal. Before this, he was last in action at the Madrid Masters in May, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round.

The 17th seed came through a hard-fought encounter against Pedro Martinez in the opening round. After winning the intense first set in a tie-breaker, Monfils allowed the Spaniard a way back by conceding the second set. The 35-year-old upped his game in the deciding set to clinch a 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2 win.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Max'n Out



A year ago, Maxime Cressy was sitting just outside the top 150 and lost in the first round of qualifying to Feliciano Lopez.



Times, they have changed.



The former UCLA standout gets past Aslan Karatsev, 6-4, 6-4 to reach round 2 in Montreal.



Next Up: Gael Monfils Max'n OutA year ago, Maxime Cressy was sitting just outside the top 150 and lost in the first round of qualifying to Feliciano Lopez.Times, they have changed.The former UCLA standout gets past Aslan Karatsev, 6-4, 6-4 to reach round 2 in Montreal.Next Up: Gael Monfils https://t.co/BajA80lTyM

Cressy, meanwhile, has had a promising season so far, amassing 20 wins from 37 matches and winning his first ever ATP title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He also finished as the runner-up at the Melbourne Summer Set and Eastbourne International.

Cressy will enter Montreal on the back of a third-round exit at the Citi Open. After receiving a first-round bye in Washington, the 25-year-old put up a solid performance against Jack Sock to reach the third round, where he fell to Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

The American picked up a high-quality win over Russian Aslan Karatsev in his first-round match at the Canadian Open. He won in straight sets with the final score standing at 6-4, 6-4.

Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy head to head

Monfils and Cressy have never played each other on the ATP Tour before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy Odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Gael Monfils +110 +1.5 (-120) Over(-115) Maxime Cressy -145 -1.5 (-115) Under(-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Gael Monfils vs Maxime Cressy Prediction

Maxime Cressy at the 2022 Citi Open.

Cressy has been in good form this season and has made deep runs in many tournaments. He follows the old-school serve-and-volley game style quite often and has a big serve due to his height. He won his last match in straight sets with an 83% first serve points won.

Monfils, on the other hand, is returning from a long injury break. He struggled a bit in his first-round win and his game style is quite contrary to Cressy's. He is quick and agile on the court, loves to pass someone coming into the net quite often and has a great return-of-serve percentage. The Frenchman is a good showman and is known for his trick shots, which might come in handy against Cressy.

Pick: ﻿Maxime Cressy to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh