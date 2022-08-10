Canadian Open 2022: Holger Rune vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Holger Rune.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match timing: Approx. 12:30 pm ET, 4:30 pm GMT and 10 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Holger Rune vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 Hamburg European Open

Holger Rune and Pablo Carreno Busta are set to square off in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Rune was up against veteran Fabio Fognini in the opening round. The teenager started the match on a strong note as he raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Fognini had a break point opportunity in the fifth game to get back on serve, but was unable to capitalize on it.

Rune stepped up to serve for the set and, after saving four break points, got the job done. The two were evenly matched for most of the second set. Neither player was able to capitalize on the few break point chances they had early on. But the Dane snagged a break in the 11th game, following which he easily served out the match to win 6-3, 7-5.

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2022 Hamburg European Open

Pablo Carreno Busta was handed a tough first-round opponent in the form of Matteo Berrettini. The Spaniard had a couple of chances to go up a break early on in the first set, but some clutch play by the former Wimbledon finalist saw him eke out a service hold.

However, Carreno Busta got another opportunity towards the end of the set, and this time, he didn't fumble. He secured a break of serve in the eighth game and then bagged the set by easily serving it out.

Carreno Busta jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set. By this point, Berrettini was unable to figure out a way to tackle his opponent. The Spaniard ran away with the last three games of the match to begin his campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Holger Rune vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

Carreno Busta leads Rune 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Halle Open in straight sets.

Holger Rune vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Holger Rune +135 -1.5 (+280) 2 sets (-185) Pablo Carreno Busta -175 +1.5 (-450) 3 sets (+130)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 BMW Open

Rune appears to be getting back on track after a rough couple of months. He snapped his seven-match losing streak at last week's Citi Open, though he lost immediately thereafter in the second round.

Both players hit a lot more winners than errors in their respective first-round contests. Carreno Busta was the underdog against Berrettini, but completely flipped the script with an easy win. The Spaniard rarely missed the mark and was exceptional during return games, winning 49% of those points.

Rune also did well to handle a tricky opponent like Fognini in the first round. He had a decent first-serve percentage and saved all six of his break points.

Rune and Carreno Busta met just a couple of months ago. During that match, the teenager was unable to make any inroads on the Spaniard's serve, something he will hope to ammend when they meet on Wednesday.

While Rune looks to be out of his slump, he might find it hard to break down Carreno Busta's defense and score a win.

Pick: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in three sets.

