Canadian Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori.

Date: August 9, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match Timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 12 am GMT, 5: 30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Hubert Hurkacz lost to Emil Ruusuvuori in Washington last week

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Hurkacz has won 28 out of 41 matches so far this season, winning the Halle Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Miami Masters and helped Poland reach the last four of the ATP Cup.

After suffering an opening-round exit at Wimbledon, the Pole competed at the Citi Open as the second seed. As a result, he received a bye to the second round of the competition, where he was beaten 6-4, 7-6(3) by Ruusuvuori.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Like Emil-lion Bucks!



It feels like the first big upset of the summer; Emil Ruusuvuori surprises 2nd seed Hubert Hurkacz, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to notch his biggest win since thumping Alex Zverev last March.



With the win, Ruusuvuori now faces Mikael Ymer for a spot in the quarterfinals. Like Emil-lion Bucks!It feels like the first big upset of the summer; Emil Ruusuvuori surprises 2nd seed Hubert Hurkacz, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to notch his biggest win since thumping Alex Zverev last March.With the win, Ruusuvuori now faces Mikael Ymer for a spot in the quarterfinals. https://t.co/f9gkfg7xmK

Ruusuvuori has won 24 out of 44 matches so far this season, with his best performance being the runner-up finish at the Maharashtra Open. He was beaten by Joao Sousa in the title clash.

The Finn also reached the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships by beating Quentin Halys and Jack Draper before losing to Marin Cilic. He reached the last 16 of the Citi Open after beating Hurkacz but he was beaten by Mikael Ymer.

The World No. 44 then competed at the Canadian Open and was up against Stan Wawrinka in the first round. He beat the Swiss 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to book his place in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament.

José Morgado @josemorgado Respectable effort from Wawrinka, still not enough today. Ruusuvuori 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Respectable effort from Wawrinka, still not enough today. Ruusuvuori 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

Ruusuvuori leads 1-0 head-to-head against Hurkacz, having beaten him 6-4, 7-6(3) at the Citi Open last week.

The winner of the match will seal his place in the last 16 of the Canadian Open.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

To be updated.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

While Hurkacz will be considered the favorite to win, Ruusuvuori has recently defeated him and will be in good spirits after overcoming Wawrinka.

The Pole has won 14 out of 21 matches on hard courts this season, reaching the semifinals of the Miami Masters and the Dubai Tennis Championships. He is one of the best servers on the ATP Tour and does not accumulate too many double-faults.

He will look to be aggressive in his service games from the start. The Pole's powerful groundstrokes, court coverage and net play will no doubt be very useful for him.

Ruusuvuori has a fine baseline game and he loves to hit his shots with immense power and topspin. The Finn's forehand is his main weapon and he will look to make the most out of it.

While he did manage to defeat Hurkacz last week, the Pole should be able to get his revenge and seal his place in the last 16 of the Canadian Open.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.

Edited by Anirudh