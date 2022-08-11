Canadian Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Ramos Vinolas, preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Date: August 11, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match Timing: Approx. 1:30pm local time, 6pm GMT, 11:30pm am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas preview

Citi Open - Day 5

Hubert Hurkacz will take on Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round of the Canadian Open on Thursday. The eighth seed has had a relatively consistent season thus far. He has won 29 out of his 42 matches, including an ATP 500 title in Halle.

But he has surprisingly failed to convert is good form on the tour to Grand Slams, with his best results there being in the fourth round at Roland Garros this year.

But the Pole displayed his old self in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open against Emil Ruusuvuori. The Finn had earlier defeated the World No. 10 just last week in Washington. But Hurkacz was able to get his revenge against Ruusuvuori and win 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2.

José Morgado @josemorgado #10 Hubert Hurkacz is the first player into the last 16 in Montreal, avenging last week's loss to Emil Ruusuvuori - 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2 - to make the 3rd round vs. Schwartzman or Ramos. #10 Hubert Hurkacz is the first player into the last 16 in Montreal, avenging last week's loss to Emil Ruusuvuori - 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-2 - to make the 3rd round vs. Schwartzman or Ramos.

Meanwhile, Albert Ramos-Vinolas has had a solid season so far. He won the Cordoba Open earlier this year on claycourts. He had match points against Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open this year but the Spaniard squandered them to lose in five sets.

The Spaniard has had an excellent run in Montreal this year and has managed to eke out some big victories. He defeated 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the round of 32 in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. He used his lefty serve well against wildcard and former top-10 player David Goffin in the first round.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos Vinolas head-to-head

The duo have met just once on the ATP tour, with Hurkacz coming out on top in Monte-Carlo this year in straight sets, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos Vinolas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total games (over & under) Hubert Hurkacz Albert Ramos-Vinolas

To be updated (BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Albert Ramos Vinolas prediction

With a powerful game at his disposal, the Pole has the ability to blow away any of his opponents off the court. His efficiency at the net compliments his big serve and groundstrokes well.

But Ramos-Vinolas possesses a very nifty lefty serve which he has used effectively in Montreal thus far. He dominated on his serve against both David Goffin and Diego Schwartzman and while he's usually not the strongest on hardcourts, the Spaniard has played admirably at the Canadian Open this week.

However, Hurkacz's record on the surface is significantly better and the Pole's game is suited to tackle the Spaniard's. The eighth seed's powerful groundstrokes will likely see him through to the quarterfinals in Montreal.

Pick: Hurkacz in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan