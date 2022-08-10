Canadian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Date: August 10, 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Swiatek at the 2022 French Open - Day Fourteen

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek has had a marvelous season so far, chalking up 48 wins from 53 matches and winning titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Paris. She defeated tennage sensation Coco Gauff in the French Open final to claim her second Grand Slam title in June.

The Pole recorded a 37-match win streak from February to June, which eventually ended at the Wimbledon Championships where she was outclassed by French veteran Alize Cornet in the third round.

Swiatek then made the quarterfinals of the Poland Open, where she was ousted by eventual champion Caroline Garcia. The 21-year-old received a first-round bye in Toronto.

Ajla Tomljanovic has amassed 22 wins from 40 matches this season, including a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon. She also reached the last eight in Istanbul, Morocco and Nottingham.

The Aussie entered the Canadian Open on the back of a second-round exit at the Citi Open. She first picked up hard-fought wins over Kimberly Birrell and Harriet Dart in the qualifiers and then scored a sensational three-set victory against Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

The First Serve @TheFirstServeAU Ajla Tomljanovic has successfully booked her place in the second round of the



Next: Iga Swiatek (1)



#TheFirstServe Ajla Tomljanovic has successfully booked her place in the second round of the @NBOtoronto Next:Iga Swiatek (1) 🇦🇺 Ajla Tomljanovic has successfully booked her place in the second round of the @NBOtoronto 👏Next: 🇵🇱 Iga Swiatek (1) #TheFirstServe https://t.co/DtlK9YTRiS

Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Tomljanovic. She defeated the Aussie at the 2019 Canadian Open after Tomljanovic retired due to injury in the first set.

Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek Ajla Tomjlanovic

*Odds will be updated when available*

Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Swiatek will be the clear favorite to win this contest. She's been a bit shaky in the past few weeks but hasn't lost her opening match at any tournament this year.

The Pole is known for her aggressive style and powerful groundstrokes from the baseline. Her topspin-heavy forehand is her most dangerous weapon and often gives her the upper hand in rallies.

Tomljanovic has had a good couple of months on the tour. The Aussie has a decent overall game but often finds herself in trouble due to her relatively weaker serve. She'll need to be accurate on serve against one of the best returners on the tour.

If the past is anything to go by, Tomljanovic's best chance lies in taking an aggressive approach against Swiatek. But this is easier said than done as it often leads to a high error count.

Tomljanovic is riding a wave of momentum at the moment, but expect that to end against the World No. 1 on Wednesday.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala