Canadian Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Date: August 11, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Iga Swiatek will look to get her 50th win of this season

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round of the Canadian Open on Thursday.

Swiatek has had an extraordinary season so far, winning 49 out of 54 matches with six titles to her name. The Pole had a 37-match unbeaten streak that saw her win the French Open and four WTA 1000 titles. The 21-year-old's streak was eventually broken by Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

She next competed at the Poland Open in Warsaw and reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Caroline Garcia. Swiatek is the top seed at the Canadian Open and booked her place in the last 16 with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

wta @WTA







#NBO22 Back to winning ways @iga_swiatek gets the better of Tomljanovic to advance to the last 16 in Toronto.

Haddad Maia has won 24 out of 37 matches so far this season, which helped her ranking rise from 83 to 24. The Brazilian had a purple patch during the grasscourt season, winning back-to-back titles in Nottingham and Birmingham.

However, she suffered an opening-round exit at Wimbledon after losing to Kaja Juvan. Haddad Maia then endured another first-round elimination, this time at the Silicon Valley Classic.

At the Canadian Open, she beat Martina Trevisan 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to reach the second round, where she ousted 13th seed Leylah Fernandez with a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory.

wta @WTA



Beatriz Haddad Maia knocks out home hope Fernandez to set up a last-16 clash with Swiatek!



#NBO22 Another big win for Bia 🤙Beatriz Haddad Maia knocks out home hope Fernandez to set up a last-16 clash with Swiatek!

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The head-to-head between Swiatek and Haddad Maia is currently 0-0 as they have not locked horns before. Whoever wins Thursday's contest will face either Belinda Bencic or Garbine Muguruza in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Iga Swiatek -800 -1.5 (-250) Beatriz Haddad Maia +500 +1.5 (+165)

All odds are sourced from Betmgm.

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Swiatek will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given her exceptional run of form. The Pole has won all the WTA 1000 tournaments on hardcourts so far this season and will look to do the same in Toronto.

Her aggressive game and her on-court movement will make things difficult for Haddad Maia. The Pole will look to go for the jugular from the start of the match and put pressure on her opponent.

Haddad Maia will look to make the most of her strong forehand and service games. The Brazilian served ten unforced errors at the Canadian Open across two matches and will need to curb them against someone like Swiatek.

The Pole looks dominant at present and should have little trouble getting the better of Haddad Maia.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

