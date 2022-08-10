Canadian Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Adrian Mannarino.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match timing: Approx. 12:30 pm ET, 4:30 pm GMT and 10 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Australian Open.

Following an opening-round bye, seventh seed Jannik Sinner will square off against qualifier Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Sinner has put together a consistent season thus far. He reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while falling just short of doing so at the French Open as he lost in the fourth round.

The Italian youngster has been steady across the Masters 1000 tournaments as well. Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open. He made it to the fourth and third rounds at the Indian Wells Masters and the Madrid Open, respectively.

Sinner claimed his first title of the year and also his first on clay at the Croatia Open, defeating the in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

He is now aiming to notch up his first victory at the Canadian Open.

Jannik Sinner @janniksin 🏼 a good time at kids day here at the 🏼 Ciao Montreal🏼 a good time at kids day here at the @OBNmontreal , ready for this week Ciao Montreal 👋🏼 a good time at kids day here at the @OBNmontreal, ready for this week 👊🏼 https://t.co/sYosGjOmlL

Adrian Mannarino at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Adrian Mannarino defeated Max Purcell and Kwon Soon-woo in the qualifying rounds to make the main draw of the Canadian Open.

He was up against compatriot Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. Both players started the match quite well, defending their serves and sizing each other up.

Mannarino was the first to make a move as he snagged a break to lead 5-2. He held a couple of set points on his opponent's serve after that, but failed to close it out. Nevertheless, he was able to serve out the opener in the following game.

The duo were once again evenly matched at the start of the second set. Mannarino gradually raised his level as the match went on. He eventually broke Rinderknech's serve twice and claimed the last four games to win the match 6-3, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Sinner leads Mannarino 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 Sofia Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jannik Sinner -550 +1.5 (-2000) 2 sets (-275) Adrian Mannarino +375 -1.5 (+130) 3 sets (+195)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Sinner has been a beacon of consistency this season, while Mannarino has been all over the place.

The latter has had a few good results here and there, but has struggled to replicate his best tennis on a weekly basis. The Frenchman's lone quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level was notably at the 2017 Canadian Open. Based on that previous success, he might feel inspired to put up a good showing in this match.

Mannarino handled Rinderknech quite well in the first round and didn't even face a single break point while serving five aces. He committed 10 unforced erros and hit almost twice the number of winners, at 19. If he's able to repeat or even improve upon this performance, Sinner could have a challenge on his hands.

Mannarino's lefty serve is difficult to contend with at times. However, Sinner is a capable returner and ranks 12th on the tour with respect to return games won this year. The Frenchman also flattens out his groundstrokes most of the time, while the Italian hits his shots with considerable topspin.

Mannarino's record against top 20 players stands at 2-6 this year and he has lost his last six matches in a row against them. He often struggles to get the better of players ranked considerably higher than him, and that's likely to be the case against Sinner as well.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra