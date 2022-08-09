Canadian Open 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs  Alison Riske-Amritraj  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Alison Riske-Amritraj

Date: August 10, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alison Riske-Amritraj preview

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Sixteenth seed Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with Alison Riske-Amritraj in the second round of the Canadian Open on August 10.

Currently ranked 16th in the ATP rankings, Ostapenko has had a lot of experience playing on the hardcourt this season and has produced some decent results. At the St. Petersburg Open, the Latvian reached the semifinals before being knocked out by Anett Kontaveit.

She, however, did not let the defeat boggle her down as she followed up her semifinal exit with a title at the Dubai Tennis Championship within a week. At the Doha Open. Ostapenko reached the semifinals where she again lost to Kontaveit.

These performances helped her jump from 25 to 12 in the WTA rankings, which saw her register her career-high ranking. However, Ostapenko's form dipped afterwards and she made a few early exits, including at Roland Garros. Her losing streak came to an end at the Eastbourne International, where she finished as the runner-up after losing to Petra Kvitova in the title clash.

Ostapenko heads into the second round in Toronto after knocking out Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-2 in the first.

Alison Riske-Amritraj at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Riske-Amritraj will be brimming with confidence after outclassing two-time Grand Slam winner Kvitova in the first round of the Canadian Open.

After an early exit from Melbourne Summer Set 1 at the start of the year, the American made it to the finals of the Adelaide International, where she lost 6-1, 6-2 to her American counterpart Madison Keys. She made a second-round exit at the Australian Open after losing to Ostapenko,

The 32-year-old then suffered first-round exits at the Dubai Tennis Championship as well as the Qatar Open. Her best result on hardcourt came at the Miami Open, where she reached the fourth round before losing to Naomi Osaka.

Riske-Amritraj failed to capitalize on the winning momentum and endured a string of disappointing results. Her best result of the season came at the Nottingham Open, where she reached the final. She finished as the runner-up after losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the championship match.

Though she entered Toronto on the back of a first-round exit at the Silicon Valley Classic, she managed to put that disappointment behind her by getting the better of Kvitova in the first round.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alison Riske-Amritraj

head-to-head

The pair have faced each other twice in the past, both in Grand Slams, and Ostapenko has won both matches. In their last meeting at this year’s Australian Open, the Latvian rallied from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alison Riske-Amritraj odds

Jelena Ostapenko vs Alison Riske-Amritraj prediction

Ostapenko is the kind of player who sticks to her strengths and never backs down, which goes well with her aggressive style of play. She never shies away from taking risks and possesses the ability to tire out her opponents with cross-court shots in the middle of tense rallies.

Riske-Amritraj, on the other hand, will be looking to capitalize on Ostapenko's inconsistent serve. Her raw athleticism with a pinch of aggression has the potential to corner her rival on her day. She heavily relies on her confidence to play big and powerful shots and can falter a bit if her opponent gets on her nerves.

The American loves to come to the net whenever there is an opportunity, but her movement is slowly becoming predictable. Despite beating Kvitova in the first round, Ostapenko will be heading into the contest as the favorite to advance to the third round.

Pick: Ostapenko to win straight sets.

