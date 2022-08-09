Canadian Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Asia Muhammad preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (7) Jessica Pegula vs Asia Muhammad

Date: August 10, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Jessica Pegula vs Asia Muhammad preview

Pegula at the Citi Open - Day 5

Seventh seed Jessica Pegula will square off against Asia Muhammad in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Pegula started the year poorly with early losses at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 and the Sydney International. She had a good run at the Australian Open, but was ousted by eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals. After a series of disappointing results, Pegula reclaimed her form at the Miami Open only to lose to Iga Swiatek, 6-2, 7-5, in the semifinals.

The 28-year-old reached the final of the Madrid Open, but had to be content with a runner-up finish to Ons Jabeur. She continued her good form on clay at Roland Garros, but fell once again at the hands of Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Having blown hot and cold throughout the year, Pegula heads to Toronto following a straight-sets loss against Daria Saville at the Citi Open.

Asia Muhammad fought her way through the qualifying rounds of the Canadian Open with hard-fought wins over Andrea Petkovic and Donna Vekic. She shocked Madison Keys 7-6(5), 6-4 in the first round.

Jessica Pegula vs Asia Muhammad head-to-head

Pegula and Muhammad have never faced each other on the WTA tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Asia Muhammad odds

Jessica Pegula vs Asia Muhammad prediction

Pegula is the clear favorite to win this contest.

The World No. 7 possesses a powerful forehand and moves well around the court. Pegula's mental strength is a great asset; she rarely panics and trusts in her ability to maneuver out of difficult situations.

The American has been up-and-down this season and will want to stabilize things ahead of the US Open.

Muhammad has already exceeded expectations in Toronto. She will head into the match against Pegula under no pressure, making her a potentially dangerous opponent. The 31-year-old has a decent serve and good hands, owing to her vast doubles experience.

That said, Pegula shouldn't face too much difficulty advancing further in the tournament.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala