Canadian Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (7) Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 11, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250.

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview

Pegula will look to reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open

Seventh seed Jessica Pegula will face reigning champion Camila Giorgi in the third round of the Canadian Open on Thursday. This will be a rematch of last year's semifinal, which the Italian won.

Pegula has had a decent season so far. She reached her maiden WTA 1000 final in Madrid while making it to the semifinals of the Miami Open. The World No. 7 also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the French Open.

Pegula reached the last 16 at the Canadian Open by beating Asia Muhammad 6-2, 7-5.

Camila Giorgi, meanwhile, reached the semifinals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, where she was beaten by Jelena Ostapenko.

The Italian failed to build on it, suffering back-to-back first-round exits at Wimbledon and the Silicon Valley Classic.

At the ongoing Canadian Open, she began her title defense by ousting ninth seed Emma Raducanu 7-6(0), 6-2 in the first round. She then beat Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 to seal her place in the last 16.

#NBO22 Camila Giorgi continues her quest to become the first back-to-back champion in two decades with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Elise Mertens. Camila Giorgi continues her quest to become the first back-to-back champion in two decades with a 6-3, 7-5 win against Elise Mertens. #NBO22 https://t.co/RBIzhddGBq

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Pegula leads 3-1 in the head-to-head against Giorgi. The first meeting between the two came in the final of the 2019 Citi Open, with the American winning 6-2, 6-2. Giorgi managed to defeat her 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in their second encounter, which came in the semifinals of the Canadian Open last year.

Pegula restored her lead in the head-to-head by beating Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 at Cincinnati last year and managed to win 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 when the two clashed in the first round of the Madrid Open this year.

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Jessica Pegula -145 -1.5 (+150) Camila Giorgi +110 +1.5 (-200)

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the favorite to win but defending champion Giorgi should not be underestimated as she can be a formidable opponent at her best.

With her forehand being her greatest strength, the American will look to make the most out of it. She will also have to defend well in order to stand up to Giorgi's shots.

The Italian is one of the hardest hitters in women's tennis and loves to finish points early. However, she needs to keep the unforced errors to a minimum if she is to defeat Pegula.

The American has had her moments of inconsistency this season but her composure could well see her get the better of Giorgi and reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

