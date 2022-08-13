Canadian Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Simona Halep preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jessica Pegula vs (15) Simona Halep

Date: August 13, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Simona Halep preview

Seventh seed Jessica Pegula and 15th seed Simona Halep will face off in the semifinals of the Canadian Open on Saturday.

Pegula outclassed Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals clash in Toronto. She had to save four match points to close out the match to reach the last four.

National Bank Open @NBOtoronto



Jessica Pegula will face Simona Halep for a spot in the A good fight from Yulia Putintseva saving four match points but @JLPegula prevails 6-3 6-3. 🤝Jessica Pegula will face Simona Halep for a spot in the #NBO22 final. A good fight from Yulia Putintseva saving four match points but @JLPegula prevails 6-3 6-3. 🤝Jessica Pegula will face Simona Halep for a spot in the #NBO22 final. https://t.co/qfMziwaVJn

With the win, the American has now registered 29 wins in the 43 matches she has played. Pegula has had a fair run this season. Starting her year as the World No. 18, she has climbed up the ranks to her career-best ranking of World No. 7.

Pegula reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the French Open. Additionally, she contested the finals of the Madrid Open and also made the semifinals at the Miami Open, both WTA 1000 events.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep, meanwhile, battled past Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to advance to her fifth Canadian Open semifinal, and her 29th WTA 1000 semifinal overall.

Romanian Tennis @WTARomania All the respect in the world to Coco, she made Simona have to fight for her life today. But Thankfully Simona never gave up and raised her level exactly when needed to get the win. Simona Halep defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6. All the respect in the world to Coco, she made Simona have to fight for her life today. But Thankfully Simona never gave up and raised her level exactly when needed to get the win. Simona Halep defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6. https://t.co/D5AEms3xYK

Halep, who is currently ranked 15 in the world, has produced outstanding results since coming back from a calf injury in 2021. She has amassed 36 wins in 46 matches this season.

The Romanian started her year off on a high note. She clinched her 23rd career WTA title at the Melbourne Summer Series by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Simona Halep wins a 1st title since September 2020 in Melbourne dominating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-3



(📸 @wta) Guess who's back, Simona's back!Simona Halep wins a 1st title since September 2020 in Melbourne dominating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-3(📸 @wta) Guess who's back, Simona's back! 👋Simona Halep wins a 1st title since September 2020 in Melbourne dominating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-3 (📸 @wta) https://t.co/t13IYbKiTS

The 30-year-old went on to play the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open as well as the semifinals of the Dubai Open, Indian Wells Open, Birmingham Classic, Bad Hombourg Open and Wimbledon. Halep is a two-time Canadian Open champion, having won the title in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

Jessica Pegula vs Simona Halep head-to-head

Pegula and Halep are yet to lock horns and their head-to-head stands at 0-0. The duo were set to meet at the 2021 Cincinnati Open, but the Romanian withdrew from the match, allowing Pegula to advance to the next round.

Jessica Pegula vs Simona Halep odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jessica Pegula +162 +3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-120) Simona Halep -200 -3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Jessica Pegula vs Simona Halep prediction

Halep is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Halep will be the favorite to win the encounter. Although Pegula has had a positive year herself, Halep’s current form is menacing. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has demolished her opponents so far.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is an aggressive counterpuncher and surprises her opponents with excellent court coverage. Halep has an exceptional backhand which she comfortably strikes crosscourt as well as down the line. She has an innate ability to flawlessly switch from defense to offense.

Pegula has a similar playing style to Halep while also adding some variety to her shots. The American has a strong forehand and will not be as easy an opponent for Halep to put away.

Both players had a tough time closing out their previous encounter and may play an extended match before crossing the finish line. Given her current run of form, the Romanian will likely reach the final in Toronto.

Pick: Halep to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan